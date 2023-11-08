accesso® to Unveil Enhanced accesso Passport® eCommerce Solution at IAAPA Expo Orlando 2023

News provided by

accesso Technology Group

08 Nov, 2023, 08:04 ET

New Enhancements Designed to Streamline Operations and Enhance Guest Experience for International Client Venues

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- accesso Technology Group, the premier technology solutions provider to the global leisure & entertainment industry, today announced the release of the latest iteration of its industry-leading accesso Passport eCommerce ticketing platform. This comprehensive update of the award-winning solution will officially debut at IAAPA Expo Orlando 2023 – the world's largest convening of leisure & entertainment professionals – on November 13.

The enhanced accesso Passport® eCommerce ticketing solution comes packed with a range of enhancements designed to streamline both operations and the user experience. Key features include:

  • Functionality designed to optimize the online guest purchasing experience:
    • Integration with Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, Venmo and Amazon Pay;
    • Open banking functionality;
    • Integration with Uplift, a leading provider of "Buy Now, Pay Later" payment options;
    • Checkout donations with roundups; and,
    • Integration with Protecht ticket insurance.
  • An improved, unified design, including a simplified ticketing calendar;
  • New "brand mode" launch configuration, allowing considerable flexibility to embed the store within a venue's branded flow;
  • Improved dynamic pricing functionality;
  • Enhanced real-time data integration;
  • A re-designed guest self-service portal placing more control into guest hands; and,
  • A new point-of-sale release which includes a refreshed front end to improve the operator experience, an all-new Cybersource integration with modernized and secure payment devices, and the ability to seamlessly download POS updates as they become available.

"As our industry gathers at IAAPA Expo Orlando 2023, Accesso celebrates a year of extraordinary growth and innovation," commented accesso CEO Steve Brown. "The roll-out of our enhanced eCommerce ticketing platform is a testament to our commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology solutions that redefine the guest experience for leisure & entertainment venues."

This announcement comes amid a banner year for accesso, marked by the acquisition of VGS, the launch of several innovative products – including the accesso FreedomSM Restaurant & Retail solution – industry awards, and global recognition.

To explore how accesso's portfolio of solutions drive revenue and a better guest experience for venues worldwide, visit the accesso team at Booth #5131 during IAAPA Expo Orlando 2023 or contact [email protected] to arrange a 1:1 appointment.

About accesso® Technology Group plc

accesso is the leading global provider of patented and award-winning technology solutions that redefine the guest experience, drive increased revenue, streamline operations, and support data-driven business decisions for leisure and entertainment operators. Currently serving over 1,000 venues worldwide, accesso invests heavily in research and development to provide clients with technology that empowers them to deliver unforgettable guest experiences. Staffed by a team of attractions and cultural industry veterans, accesso partners with venues to increase their range of on- and off-site guest engagement to drive increased revenue through intuitive ticketing, point-of-sale, virtual queuing, distribution, and experience management technology. Learn more at accesso.com or follow accesso on X (Twitter), LinkedIn and Facebook.

Media Contact
Paige Blair
accesso@n6krma.com

SOURCE accesso Technology Group

