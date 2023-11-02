accesso® to Unveil Latest Innovations at IAAPA Expo Orlando 2023

News provided by

accesso Technology Group

02 Nov, 2023, 08:05 ET

Leading Leisure & Entertainment Solutions Provider to Debut New, Cloud-Native Restaurant & Retail Platform, Comprehensive Ticketing Solution Upgrades, and More

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- accesso Technology Group (AIM: ACSO), the premier technology solutions provider for attractions and venues worldwide, will return to IAAPA Expo Orlando 2023 – the global attraction industry's largest exhibition – on Nov. 13 amid a milestone year for the company. At Booth 5131:

  • accesso will debut its all-new, cloud-native accesso Freedom Restaurant & Retail platform. accesso Freedom unifies a venue's restaurant and retail operations, with contemporary, cloud-hosted technology. Leveraging the comprehensive features of a well-established, enterprise solution utilized by top-tier venues around the world for more than two decades, accesso Freedom allows venues to transform from legacy, operator-driven sales terminals to a modern solution that supports mobile food ordering, self-service ordering kiosks, mobile point-of-sale and more. accesso Freedom's comprehensive API allows operators full access to the platform's wide ranging feature set to support integrations and custom development.
  • Following the recent acquisition of VGS, accesso will continue celebrating the addition of the accesso Horizon Ticketing & Visitor Management system. accesso Horizon empowers venue operators to manage all benefits, services and entitlements available to guests within a single portfolio. Hosted either on-premises or in the cloud, the solution offers customers an open API to enable direct integration with other systems. Real-time intelligence allows operators to optimize sales with dynamic pricing, availability management and sales channel management, while multi-venue support allows for seamless cross-promotion and cross-packaging of offers, improving visibility and enhancing the complete guest experience. 
  • The company will also feature the latest version release of its award-winning accesso Passport® ticketing suite at this year's IAAPA Expo, including a range of enhancements designed to streamline both operations and the user experience. Featured updates include a fully updated eCommerce experience, an all-new "brand mode" feature delivering accesso Passport performance directly in line with the branded online store flow, expanded payments functionality, new dynamic pricing functionality, and much more.
  • accesso virtual queuing technology generates a substantial new revenue stream through innovative service levels while removing guests from physical lines, allowing operators to unlock secondary spending throughout their venues and enhance the overall guest experience. Building on this legacy of innovation, accesso CCO Andrew Jacobs will invite attendees for a brief session on "The Pyschology of Queuing: from Frustration to Fulfillment," exploring what matters most to guests as it relates to line-waiting and how technological innovations in queue management can not only minimize wait times but also boost guest engagement and satisfaction. This insightful session will take place on Wed., Nov. 15, at 1:05 p.m. at EDU Stage S220DE.

"We are excited to be back at IAAPA Expo Orlando so soon, especially during such an exciting time of growth for our global team," commented Jacobs. "We've expanded our offerings and enhanced our capabilities, while also continuing to push the envelope on what's possible within our existing, award-winning solution suite. We look forward to unveiling fresh and innovative approaches to address the distinctive demands of the industry at this year's Expo."

accesso is a proud Platinum Sponsor of IAAPA Expo 2023 and a Gold Global Sponsor of all IAAPA Expos. To meet with accesso and explore its industry leading solutions at IAAPA Expo Orlando, stop by Booth #5131 or email [email protected] to arrange a 1:1 appointment.

About accesso® Technology Group plc

accesso is the leading global provider of patented and award-winning technology solutions that redefine the guest experience, drive increased revenue, streamline operations, and support data-driven business decisions for leisure and entertainment operators. Currently serving over 1,000 venues worldwide, accesso invests heavily in research and development to provide clients with technology that empowers them to deliver unforgettable guest experiences. Staffed by a team of attractions and cultural industry veterans, accesso partners with venues to increase their range of on- and off-site guest engagement to drive increased revenue through intuitive ticketing, point-of-sale, virtual queuing, distribution, and experience management technology. Learn more at accesso.com or follow accesso on X (Twitter), LinkedIn and Facebook.

SOURCE accesso Technology Group

Also from this source

accesso® Releases Innovative New Ski App to Provide Enhanced Solutions for Upcoming Ski Season

accesso® Releases Innovative New Ski App to Provide Enhanced Solutions for Upcoming Ski Season

accesso Technology Group (AIM: ACSO), the premier technology solutions provider for attractions and venues worldwide, today announced the release of...
accesso® adquiere VGS y relanza la plataforma de VGS como accesso Horizon(SM)

accesso® adquiere VGS y relanza la plataforma de VGS como accesso Horizon(SM)

La adquisición de un proveedor líder de soluciones de gestión de boletos y visitantes para la industria del ocio afianza su presencia global TWYFORD, ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.