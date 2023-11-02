accesso® to Unveil Latest Innovations at IAAPA Expo Orlando 2023

Leading Leisure & Entertainment Solutions Provider to Debut New, Cloud-Native Restaurant & Retail Platform, Comprehensive Ticketing Solution Upgrades, and More

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- accesso Technology Group (AIM: ACSO), the premier technology solutions provider for attractions and venues worldwide, will return to IAAPA Expo Orlando 2023 – the global attraction industry's largest exhibition – on Nov. 13 amid a milestone year for the company. At Booth 5131:

accesso will debut its all-new, cloud-native accesso Freedom ℠ Restaurant & Retail platform. accesso Freedom unifies a venue's restaurant and retail operations, with contemporary, cloud-hosted technology. Leveraging the comprehensive features of a well-established, enterprise solution utilized by top-tier venues around the world for more than two decades, accesso Freedom allows venues to transform from legacy, operator-driven sales terminals to a modern solution that supports mobile food ordering, self-service ordering kiosks, mobile point-of-sale and more. accesso Freedom 's comprehensive API allows operators full access to the platform's wide ranging feature set to support integrations and custom development.

will debut its all-new, cloud-native Restaurant & Retail platform. unifies a venue's restaurant and retail operations, with contemporary, cloud-hosted technology. Leveraging the comprehensive features of a well-established, enterprise solution utilized by top-tier venues around the world for more than two decades, allows venues to transform from legacy, operator-driven sales terminals to a modern solution that supports mobile food ordering, self-service ordering kiosks, mobile point-of-sale and more. 's comprehensive API allows operators full access to the platform's wide ranging feature set to support integrations and custom development. Following the recent acquisition of VGS, accesso will continue celebrating the addition of the accesso Horizon ℠ Ticketing & Visitor Management system. accesso Horizon empowers venue operators to manage all benefits, services and entitlements available to guests within a single portfolio. Hosted either on-premises or in the cloud, the solution offers customers an open API to enable direct integration with other systems. Real-time intelligence allows operators to optimize sales with dynamic pricing, availability management and sales channel management, while multi-venue support allows for seamless cross-promotion and cross-packaging of offers, improving visibility and enhancing the complete guest experience.

will continue celebrating the addition of the Ticketing & Visitor Management system. empowers venue operators to manage all benefits, services and entitlements available to guests within a single portfolio. Hosted either on-premises or in the cloud, the solution offers customers an open API to enable direct integration with other systems. Real-time intelligence allows operators to optimize sales with dynamic pricing, availability management and sales channel management, while multi-venue support allows for seamless cross-promotion and cross-packaging of offers, improving visibility and enhancing the complete guest experience. The company will also feature the latest version release of its award-winning accesso Passport® ticketing suite at this year's IAAPA Expo, including a range of enhancements designed to streamline both operations and the user experience. Featured updates include a fully updated eCommerce experience, an all-new "brand mode" feature delivering accesso Passport performance directly in line with the branded online store flow, expanded payments functionality, new dynamic pricing functionality, and much more.

ticketing suite at this year's IAAPA Expo, including a range of enhancements designed to streamline both operations and the user experience. Featured updates include a fully updated eCommerce experience, an all-new "brand mode" feature delivering performance directly in line with the branded online store flow, expanded payments functionality, new dynamic pricing functionality, and much more. accesso virtual queuing technology generates a substantial new revenue stream through innovative service levels while removing guests from physical lines, allowing operators to unlock secondary spending throughout their venues and enhance the overall guest experience. Building on this legacy of innovation, accesso CCO Andrew Jacobs will invite attendees for a brief session on "The Pyschology of Queuing: from Frustration to Fulfillment," exploring what matters most to guests as it relates to line-waiting and how technological innovations in queue management can not only minimize wait times but also boost guest engagement and satisfaction. This insightful session will take place on Wed., Nov. 15 , at 1:05 p.m. at EDU Stage S220DE.

"We are excited to be back at IAAPA Expo Orlando so soon, especially during such an exciting time of growth for our global team," commented Jacobs. "We've expanded our offerings and enhanced our capabilities, while also continuing to push the envelope on what's possible within our existing, award-winning solution suite. We look forward to unveiling fresh and innovative approaches to address the distinctive demands of the industry at this year's Expo."

accesso is a proud Platinum Sponsor of IAAPA Expo 2023 and a Gold Global Sponsor of all IAAPA Expos. To meet with accesso and explore its industry leading solutions at IAAPA Expo Orlando, stop by Booth #5131 or email [email protected] to arrange a 1:1 appointment.

About accesso® Technology Group plc

accesso is the leading global provider of patented and award-winning technology solutions that redefine the guest experience, drive increased revenue, streamline operations, and support data-driven business decisions for leisure and entertainment operators. Currently serving over 1,000 venues worldwide, accesso invests heavily in research and development to provide clients with technology that empowers them to deliver unforgettable guest experiences. Staffed by a team of attractions and cultural industry veterans, accesso partners with venues to increase their range of on- and off-site guest engagement to drive increased revenue through intuitive ticketing, point-of-sale, virtual queuing, distribution, and experience management technology. Learn more at accesso.com or follow accesso on X (Twitter) , LinkedIn and Facebook.

SOURCE accesso Technology Group