accesso® Wins 12 New North American Clients

ORLANDO, Fla., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- accesso Technology Group plc (AIM: ACSO), the premier technology solutions provider for attractions and venues worldwide, has signed strategic agreements with 12 leisure, entertainment and cultural operators across North America to implement its accesso ShoWare box office ticketing suite, enhancing and streamlining the ticket-purchasing experience for returning guests and patrons, with all installations slated for completion by August 2021. This roster includes partnerships with: Catawba Farms in Newton, North Carolina; Eldora Speedway in New Weston, Ohio; Stoughton Opera House in Stoughton, Wisconsin; and, City of San Ramon in California.

The accesso ShoWare ticketing suite – with over 600 installations in theaters, concert venues, sports arenas, casinos and attractions around the world – empowers venue and destination operators to enhance the guest experience and drive revenue in the process. The Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution enables full management of the end-to-end ticketing process on a single platform while providing guests a seamless purchasing experience, whether they buy tickets online or on-site. It also offers operators ultimate flexibility and control over ticket sales in assigned seating venues, allowing them to streamline the ticketing process while maximizing revenue.

"Our team is thrilled to see so many beloved destinations, venues and attractions reopening, and we are honored to stand by their side throughout the process," said Steve Brown, accesso CEO. "The right ticketing technology holds more potential power for operators than ever before, both for enhancing the guest experience and reducing operational challenges. We are excited to see that power come to life with these latest partnerships."

The fully hosted, highly customizable, white-label accesso ShoWare solution boasts a simple installation – requiring weeks, rather than months, to launch – and offers functionality to support spaced seating, contact tracing, donation tools, live streaming and email marketing integration, and more. Plus, accesso ShoWare clients benefit from the true power of partnership: with 24/7 accesso customer service support available 365 days a year, operators have direct, easy access to a support system that not only maintains, but also strengthens, backend processes.

About accesso Technology Group, plc

At accesso, we believe technology has the power to redefine the guest experience. Our patented and award-winning solutions drive increased revenue for attractions operators while improving the guest experience. Currently serving over 1,000 venues in 30 countries around the globe, accesso's solutions help our clients streamline operations, generate increased revenues, improve guest satisfaction and harness the power of data to educate business and marketing decisions.

accesso invests heavily in research and development because our industries demand it, our clients benefit from it and it makes a positive impact on the guest experience.

Our commitment to improving the guest experience and helping our clients increase revenue is the core of our business. Our technology solutions allow venues to increase the volume and range of on- and off-site spending, and to drive increased transaction-based revenue through cutting-edge ticketing, point-of-sale, virtual queuing, distribution and experience management software.

Many of our team members come from backgrounds working within the attractions and cultural industry. In this way, we are experienced operators who run a technology company serving attractions operators, versus a technology company that happens to serve the market. Our staff understands the day-to-day operations of managing complex venues and the challenges this creates, and together we strive to provide our clients and their guests with technology that empowers them to do more and enjoy more. From our agile development team to our dedicated client service specialists, every team member knows that their passion, integrity, commitment, teamwork and innovation are what drive our success.

accesso is a public company, listed on AIM: a market operated by the London Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.accesso.com. Follow accesso on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

SOURCE accesso Technology Group plc

Related Links

http://www.accesso.com/

