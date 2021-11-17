accesso® Wins Multifaceted Ticketing Partnership with Calaway Park

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- accesso Technology Group plc (AIM: ACSO), the premier technology solutions provider to leisure, entertainment and cultural markets, has signed a three-year partnership with Calaway Park to provide its accesso Passport® eCommerce ticketing suite and accesso SiruswareSM point-of-sale ticketing solution to support the operator's ticketing operations. Implementation of both solutions is scheduled to go live in November 2021.

The fully hosted and award-winning accesso Passport eCommerce ticketing suite provides an easy-to-use eCommerce experience for guests, available at their fingertips via desktop, tablet or mobile device. And with the ability to deliver personalized, unique up- and cross-sell opportunities, operators can ensure each guest has access to everything they may need for an upcoming trip – from show tickets and dining packages to parking passes and stroller rentals. accesso Sirusware serves as an all-in-one solution for every point-of-sale need across an attraction or venue. The solution provides operators with a complete view of their guests' purchasing behavior – including merchandise purchases, food & beverage orders, and more – all on one platform, eliminating the need for separate systems and databases.

"At Calaway Park, it's all about family fun and that starts during the trip planning process," said Bob Williams, general manager of Calaway Park. "Whether a guest is purchasing a season pass to visit us multiple times a season or is purchasing a one-day ticket for a special trip, the purchase process should be easy, intuitive and enjoyable. We are excited to partner with Accesso to provide this experience to our valued guests."

Located in the foothills of the Canadian Rockies, Calaway Park operates between May and October each year, offering 32 family-friendly rides throughout the park. As Western Canada's largest outdoor family amusement park, Calaway Park has offered generations of families a safe, family fun experience for over 40 years. And with one-pay gate admission pricing, guests can enjoy the park experience at one set price, from live performances at the Celebration Square Stage to the Spray n' Play attraction, which boasts 15 unique water features designed for family fun.

"Calaway Park has been delivering on the mission to provide its guests with 'worry-free adventures' for nearly 40 years," said Steve Brown, accesso CEO. "Through this partnership, we look forward to providing them with the experience-enhancing technology they need to continue on with that promise for years to come."

About accesso Technology Group, plc

At accesso, we believe technology has the power to redefine the guest experience. Our patented and award-winning solutions drive increased revenue for attractions operators while improving the guest experience. Currently serving over 1,000 venues in 30 countries around the globe, accesso's solutions help our clients streamline operations, generate increased revenues, improve guest satisfaction, and harness the power of data to educate business and marketing decisions.

accesso invests heavily in research and development because our industries demand it, our clients benefit from it and it makes a positive impact on the guest experience.

Our commitment to improving the guest experience and helping our clients increase revenue is the core of our business. Our technology solutions allow venues to increase the volume and range of on- and off-site spending, and to drive increased transaction-based revenue through cutting-edge ticketing, point-of-sale, virtual queuing, distribution and experience management software.

Many of our team members come from backgrounds working within the attractions and cultural industry. In this way, we are experienced operators who run a technology company serving attractions operators, versus a technology company that happens to serve the market. Our staff understands the day-to-day operations of managing complex venues and the challenges this creates, and together we strive to provide our clients and their guests with technology that empowers them to do more and enjoy more. From our agile development team to our dedicated client service specialists, every team member knows that their passion, integrity, commitment, teamwork and innovation are what drive our success.

accesso is a public company, listed on AIM: a market operated by the London Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.accesso.com. Follow accesso on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



About Calaway Park

Calaway Park is Western Canada's largest outdoor family amusement park. Located 10kms outside of Calgary, Alberta, Canada in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, Calaway Park has been serving families for over 40 years. With 32 rides, in house live entertainment (Calaway Live), the Cinemagic 3D theatre, Haunted Hotel, CP Spray n' Play, and so much more, Calaway Park is a destination for families throughout western Canada. Calaway Park is also home to the Calaway RV Park and Campground. At Calaway Park, Your Smile is Our Mission. For more information, please visit calawaypark.com.

