AccessOn Networks Selects Connected2Fiber's The Connected World To Expand Connectivity Into Rural North Carolina

BOSTON, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Connected2Fiber, The Industry Cloud for Connectivity, announced today that AccessOn Networks, a provider of advanced fiber network solutions to the rural areas of North Carolina, has signed on to utilize Connected2Fiber's The Connected World platform. By providing location-based insights into North Carolina's networks and network-connected buildings, the platform will allow AccessOn to efficiently scale up its reach and improve its relationship with important customers and partners across North Carolina.

Based in Holly Springs, North Carolina, AccessOn Networks leverages an advanced fiber network to provide carrier services, wireless backhaul, and enterprise connectivity to the majority of rural North Carolina. AccessOn recently deployed Ciena 100 GbE equipment to extend access into new PoP locations and bring high-bandwidth connectivity to more rural cities and towns across North Carolina. AccessOn approached Connected2Fiber seeking ways to help efficiently keep pace with this growth and streamline its processes.

Initially, AccessOn is leveraging The Connected World platform to generate a clear and comprehensive understanding of the market in the geographic areas it serves. Connected2Fiber kicked off the partnership by loading AccessOn's KMZ files and generating an initial view of the network and target customer/partner locations. The Connected World then identified the value-chain partners, the proximity to key network locations, and full scope of the serviceable opportunity. AccessOn is harnassing this insight to create an end-to-end business strategy and build a framework to manage the customer relationship process.

"Our mission is to expand the connectivity opportunity for small, rural communities throughout North Carolina," said Steve Ledford, CEO at AccessOn Networks. "Connected2Fiber's solutions will allow us to achieve that goal by clarifying our targets, optimizing pricing, and automating the execution process. All of which will lead to an optimal experience for our customers and partners."

"The Connected World will vastly improve AccessOn's ability to expand its reach into critical rural areas of North Carolina," stated Michael Collins, Vice President of Marketing at Connected2Fiber. "Leveraging the platform's automation and network insights enables them to be more precise and more efficient in the way they go to market, ultimately improving the customer experience and their top line. We're excited that AccessOn selected our platform and look forward to supporting them as they expand their footprint."

About Connected2Fiber

Connected2Fiber is The Industry Cloud for Connectivity. The Connected World platform details and displays deep, trusted location-based insight and empowers users to leverage that insight to automate go-to-market processes around deal identification, account prioritization, and product pricing. Visit Connected2Fiber on the web at www.connected2fiber.com or follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/connected2fiber/.

About AccessOn Networks

AccessOn Networks is focused on providing advanced communications connectivity to small cities and towns across North Carolina. We utilize an advanced fiber-based network to provide carrier solutions, wireless network connectivity, and enterprise solutions for the banking, education, health care and retail industries. For more information about AccessOn Networks, visit their website at www.accessonnetworks.com.

SOURCE Connected2Fiber