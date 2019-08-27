Accessories and Apparel Brand Charming Charlie and Related Intellectual Property Assets Available for Sale

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Streambank, a leading intellectual property advisory firm specializing in the valuation and sale of intangible assets, has been retained by Charming Charlie to solicit interest in the brand and related intellectual property assets, including trademarks, domain names, a sizable customer database and social media assets.

Offers for the intellectual property assets are due on September 5, 2019, and an auction will be held on September 11, 2019. More information regarding the opportunity is available here.

Gabe Fried, CEO of Hilco Streambank, remarked, "The Charming Charlie brand is known for offering an array of on-trend colorful accessories, apparel, beauty products and more." The brand, featured online at CharmingCharlie.com and in the company's more than 260 retail stores, has a loyal customer following, with more than three-quarters of the brand's sales coming from members of its loyalty program, the Charm Club Rewards program. In the last year, the brand generated nearly $250 million in sales.

Fried added, "A buyer has an opportunity to capture the brand's sales by growing the brand's e-commerce business and/or developing a curated retail portfolio to connect with the customer, as well as building upon the brand's highly successful loyalty program."

Parties interested in the Charming Charlie intellectual property assets or learning more about the sale process should CLICK HERE or contact Hilco Streambank directly using the contact information provided below. The sale is subject to approval of the court overseeing Charming Charlie's bankruptcy case.

Gabe Fried

CEO – Hilco Streambank

gfried@hilcoglobal.com

617.458.9355

Richelle Kalnit

Senior Vice President – Hilco Streambank

rkalnit@hilcoglobal.com

212.993.7214

Ben Kaplan

Associate – Hilco Streambank

bkaplan@hilcoglobal.com

646.651.1978

About Hilco Streambank : Hilco Streambank (www.hilcostreambank.com) is one of the foremost authorities on intellectual property asset valuation and monetization. Acting as an agent or principal, Hilco Streambank advises upon and executes strategies for both healthy and distressed clients seeking to maximize the value of their intellectual property assets including brands, trademarks, domain names, patents, copyrights, IPv4 addresses, and customer lists. Hilco Streambank has established itself as the premier intermediary in the consumer brand, internet and telecom communities with successes in publicly reported Chapter 11 bankruptcy cases, private transactions, and online sales through IPv4.Global. Hilco Streambank is part of Northbrook, Illinois-based Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com), the world's leading authority on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization and advisory solutions to an international marketplace. Hilco Global operates more than twenty specialized business units offering services that include asset valuation and appraisal, retail and industrial inventory acquisition and disposition, real estate and strategic capital equity investments.

For Media and Press:

Gary C. Epstein

EVP Chief Marketing Officer

Hilco Global

gepstein@hilcoglobal.com

847-418-2712

SOURCE Hilco Streambank

Related Links

http://www.hilcostreambank.com

