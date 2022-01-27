Accessready.org and Top Tech Tidbits Announce Their Partnership to Provide Current Assistive Technology News and Trends to Their Joint Readership

PINELLAS PARK, Fla., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Reporter Newsletter is a service of Access Ready Inc. The Board of Directors of Access Ready has deemed inaccessible information technology to be a clear, growing, and present danger to the civic, economic, and social welfare of people with disabilities.

Access Ready Inc., a nonprofit cross disability advocacy organization promoting a policy of inclusion and accessibility across information technology through education and best practices has partnered with Top Tech Tidbits, the world's #1 online resource for current news and trends in adaptive technology. Adaptive Technology refers to items that are specifically designed for people with disabilities. Adaptive Technology is a subset of Assistive Technology. Adaptive Technology often refers specifically to electronic and information technology access. Founded in 2018, Access Ready publications reach out to over 100,000 professionals in the business, government, nonprofit and media sectors each month.

BIG STORY

2021 YEAR END REPORT - APP & WEB ACCESSIBILITY LAWSUITS BREAK RECORDS

FORUM SHOPPING FOR A WEBSITE LAWSUIT OVER THE HOLIDAYS? LOOK NO FURTHER THAN THE SDNY. Read more

CRYSTAL BALL 2022: MORE AGGRESSIVE DOJ ENFORCEMENT, MORE LAWSUITS, AND MAYBE A NEW RULEMAKING. Read more

BUSINESS ACCESSIBILITY

WHAT IS SECTION 508 COMPLIANCE Read more

WEBSITE ACCESSIBILITY PROBLEMS CREATE LEGAL PERIL FOR ONLINE

INDUSTRY LEADING HR AND PAYROLL COMPANY ADP WORKS WITH LIGHTHOUSE TO ENHANCE ACCESSIBILITY OF PRODUCTS TO BLIND USERS Read more

HOW AND WHY WORKPLACE TECH IS BECOMING MORE INCLUSIVE Read more

ACCESSIBILITY AWARENESS IS ON THE RISE, BUT IS IT TURNING INTO ACTION? Read more

THE TECH INDUSTRY'S ACCESSIBILITY REPORT CARD FOR 2021

Across the world, people are using more technology and using it more often, especially at work. This has led to a push from technology companies to make their products more accessible and inclusive. Sanaz Ahari, senior director of product at Google, oversees communications products across Google Workspace and Android, including email, videoconferencing, and collaboration tools. During the pandemic, "we had consumers relying on [our tech], and we had educators relying on it, in addition to people at work," Ahari told Fortune. The products look nothing like they did [compared with] March of last year. Read more

CURRENT LEGAL ACTIONS

JUSTICE DEPARTMENT SUES OPHTHALMOLOGY PRACTICE WITH 24 FACILITIES FOR DISCRIMINATING AGAINST INDIVIDUALS WITH DISABILITIES WHO USE WHEELCHAIRS

EDUCATION ACCESSIBILITY

DOJ FINDS THAT MANSON YOUTH INSTITUTION VIOLATES THE U.S. CONSTITUTION AND THE INDIVIDUALS WITH DISABILITIES EDUCATION ACT Read more

BLIND STUDENTS FIGHT FOR ACCESSIBLE COLLEGE CLASSES Read more

GOVERNMENT SPOTLIGHT

DOJ ALLEGES THAT CHICOPEE, MASSACHUSETTS, HOUSING AUTHORITY AND ITS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR DISCRIMINATED AGAINST TENANTS ON THE BASIS OF RACE, NATIONAL ORIGIN AND DISABILITY Read more

HEALTHCARE ACCESSIBILITY

CDC DIRECTOR APOLOGIZES TO DISABLED COMMUNITY OVER INSENSITIVE REMARKS

MEDICARE PLANS TO RESTRICT ACCESS TO CONTROVERSIAL, PRICEY ALZHEIMER'S DRUG ADUHELM TO PATIENTS IN CLINICAL TRIALS Read more

TECHNOLOGY SPOTLIGHT

TOP TECH TIDBITS

The world's #1 online resource for current news and trends in adaptive technology. Read more

