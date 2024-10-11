AccessSMT, a Portfolio Company of Speyside Equity Fund I LP, acquires CP Distributors Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Speyside Equity Fund I LP (Speyside), portfolio company AccessSMT (formerly Shanahan's Limited Partnership and McGregor & Thompson Hardware Ltd.), has just completed the acquisition of CP Distributors Ltd. (CP). The transaction was completed on 10/1/2024. AccessSMT and CP are leaders in the North American door, hardware and specialties industry. The new combination generates approximately 250 million CAD in revenue per year uniquely positioning it with the scale to deliver on the largest and most complex projects.

Mike Barnes, CEO of AccessSMT, said, "We are excited to join forces with Scott Suppes and the CP Distributors Team. This transaction positions us as the largest door, hardware and specialty supplier in Canada with operations and an aggressive growth strategy in the US."

Jeffrey Stone, Managing Director for Speyside, commented, "Mike has been a great leader at AccessSMT and Speyside is proud to support the ambitions of his team. The customers yearn for a partner that can execute the most complex projects with consistency and this deal is the culmination of actions by Mike to provide that solution."

About Speyside Equity Fund I LP

Speyside Equity Fund I LP is a $130M special situations fund focusing on opportunities to deploy our resources to generate a step change in operating performance. Since 2016, the fund has made 22 investments totaling over $1B in revenue, with over 2000 employees operating in 14 countries.

