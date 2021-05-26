Accident Fund Grants $6.9 Million in Dividend Payments to Workers' Compensation Insurance Group Policyholders Since Early 2020

LANSING, Mich., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accident Fund Insurance Company of America, a premier provider of workers' compensation insurance in the U.S., has paid $6.9 million in dividends to its Group Program members, which include chambers of commerce, associations, hospitality and other groups who achieved targeted safety results in 2020 and 2021. The group dividend payments reached more than 11,000 members with an average dividend return of nearly six percent during that time, reflecting their commitment to workplace safety.

Accident Fund's first group dividend program began in Michigan in 1995. To date, the company has paid more than $70.5 million in group dividends to its policyholders.

"Accident Fund has a rich history of providing benefits to business owners through our Group Dividend Program," said Steve Cooper, president of AF Group's Workers' Compensation Division. "Over the past year, many of our small business policyholders faced significant financial challenges, and our group dividend payments provided important relief. Our program continues to make available a host of cost-savings, safety and other assorted benefits to participants, and we're extraordinarily proud of the opportunity for continued partnership."

Last August, Accident Fund granted $3.5 million in early dividend payments to chambers of commerce, associations, hospitality and other groups who achieved targeted safety results in 2020. The early group dividend payments reached more than 4,700 workers' compensation insurance group policyholders and helped valued customers get through challenging times.

Customers of Accident Fund's Group Program receive a number of exclusive benefits, including:

Five percent up-front savings on their workers' compensation premium*

Opportunity for dividend payments based on loss history

No minimum premium to qualify

Convenient billing options

Access to extensive workplace safety resources through Accident Fund's online Resource Library

For additional information about the Group Dividend Program, contact Laura Hall, Sr. Group & Association Specialist, at [email protected].

*Not available in all states.

About Accident Fund Insurance Company of America

Accident Fund Insurance Company of America is a member of AF Group. Insurance policies may be issued by any of the following companies within the AF Group: Accident Fund Insurance Company of America, Accident Fund National Insurance Company, Accident Fund General Insurance Company, United Wisconsin Insurance Company, Third Coast Insurance Company or CompWest Insurance Company.

