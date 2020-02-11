Accident Fund Names Anderson Insurance Associates Agency of the Year

LANSING, Mich., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Accident Fund Insurance Company of America proudly recognizes Anderson Insurance Associates as 2019 Agency of the Year.

"Anderson Insurance Associates has been an outstanding partner, showing an incredible commitment and dedication to delivering our products and demonstrating our value to the customer," said Al Gileczek, president of Accident Fund and CompWest. "Like Accident Fund, the Anderson team is committed to their customers and the communities they serve. We are proud to partner in offering world-class workers' compensation products and services to our customers. Anderson Insurance Associates is a very worthy recipient of our Agency of the Year award and we look forward to our continued partnership in the years to come."

"The commitment of Accident Fund to our production staff has resulted in one of our most successful partnerships to date," said Julius J. Anderson, Jr., president of Anderson Insurance Associates. "Tools like WorkSafe and Digital Acquisition help Anderson Insurance Associates stand out in a crowded, and increasingly commoditized market place. The largest driver of our mutual success is without question the support of the entire team at Accident Fund. Their dedication to understanding our clients' operations along with their customized risk management solutions has resulted in unprecedented client retention."

Accident Fund strives to provide high-level insurance solutions with an exceptional customer experience, focusing on preventing losses while offering superior service to achieve the best outcomes for all customers and their injured workers. The company is licensed in all 50 states and partners with more than 1,500 independent agents.

