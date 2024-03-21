Accident Fund Names President's Club and Agency of the Territory Winners

21 Mar, 2024, 09:30 ET
LANSING, Mich., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Accident Fund is proud to recognize President's Club Award honorees and Regional Agency of the Territory winners, representing high-performing agent partners across the U.S. Recipients of this important award exhibited outstanding results in premium, cumulative loss ratio and premium retention in 2023.
"Accident Fund congratulates all of our winners for the hard work and care shown throughout the year," said Mike Valiante, senior vice president of Small Commercial Market, AF Group. "These dynamic agencies have earned this recognition by providing a high level of personal attention, expertise and value to our mutual policyholders. We are grateful for these incredible partners, leaders and collaborators, and look forward to working together to reach new levels of success in 2024."
The President's Club Award winners are:
- Acrisure LLC dba The Campbell Group
- Acrisure LLC, DBA Larkin Group
- Acrisure, LLC dba Presidio Insurance Solutions
- Alliant Insurance Services Inc
- Allied Insurance Managers
- ARM Mid-America
- AssuredPartners Great Plains LLC
- BHC Insurance
- BHS Insurance Agency, Inc.
- Brown & Brown of Michigan, Inc
- Doeren Mayhew Insurance Group
- FEE Insurance Group
- Gallagher
- Granite Insurance Agency Inc.
- Gregory & Appel Insurance Agency
- Hub International Midwest
- HUB International Midwest Limited
- InPro Insurance Group
- Kapnick Insurance Group
- Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC
- Marsh McLennan Agency, LLC. - Southwest
- McGowan Insurance Group
- Oakland Insurance Agency
- Peabody Insurance Agency, Inc.
- Pelnik Insurance, a MarshMMA Agency
- Powell Insurance Group Inc.
- Preferred Insurance Services, Inc.
- Ralph C Wilson Agency
- Saginaw Bay Underwriters
- Southpoint Insurance Agency, Inc.
- Sterling Insurance Group
- Swallows Insurance Agency
- The Huttenlocher Group
- Towne Insurance Agency, LLC
- UNITEL, a division of UNICO Group
- VAST, an Acrisure Partner Agency
- VTC Insurance Group
- Wells Insurance
Additionally, Accident Fund recognized the following high performers as Regional Agency of the Territory winners:
- Atlantic NC/SC Region: Wayah Insurance
- Atlantic MD/VA Region: Preferred Insurance
- Central Region: AssuredPartners Great Plains LLC
- Great Lakes: M3 Insurance
- Southeast Michigan: Kapnick Insurance Group
- Southern Region: Charles M. Moore Insurance Agency
- Southwest Region: BHC Insurance
About Accident Fund
Accident Fund has provided exceptional workers' compensation insurance, loss prevention strategies and superior claims service for more than 100 years, with a focus on customer experience and innovation to achieve the best outcomes for customers and their injured workers. Accident Fund is a division of AF Group. All policies are underwritten by a licensed insurer subsidiary. For more information, visit afgroup.com. © AF Group.
Contact:
Marissa Sura
(517) 896-3707
[email protected]
