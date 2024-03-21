Accident Fund Names President's Club and Agency of the Territory Winners

LANSING, Mich., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Accident Fund is proud to recognize President's Club Award honorees and Regional Agency of the Territory winners, representing high-performing agent partners across the U.S. Recipients of this important award exhibited outstanding results in premium, cumulative loss ratio and premium retention in 2023.

"Accident Fund congratulates all of our winners for the hard work and care shown throughout the year," said Mike Valiante, senior vice president of Small Commercial Market, AF Group. "These dynamic agencies have earned this recognition by providing a high level of personal attention, expertise and value to our mutual policyholders. We are grateful for these incredible partners, leaders and collaborators, and look forward to working together to reach new levels of success in 2024."

The President's Club Award winners are:

Acrisure LLC dba The Campbell Group

Acrisure LLC, DBA Larkin Group

Acrisure, LLC dba Presidio Insurance Solutions

Alliant Insurance Services Inc

Allied Insurance Managers

ARM Mid-America

AssuredPartners Great Plains LLC

BHC Insurance

BHS Insurance Agency, Inc.

Brown & Brown of Michigan , Inc

, Inc Doeren Mayhew Insurance Group

FEE Insurance Group

Gallagher

Granite Insurance Agency Inc.

Gregory & Appel Insurance Agency

Hub International Midwest

HUB International Midwest Limited

InPro Insurance Group

Kapnick Insurance Group

Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC

Marsh McLennan Agency, LLC. - Southwest

McGowan Insurance Group

Oakland Insurance Agency

Peabody Insurance Agency, Inc.

Pelnik Insurance, a MarshMMA Agency

Powell Insurance Group Inc.

Preferred Insurance Services, Inc.

Ralph C Wilson Agency

Saginaw Bay Underwriters

Southpoint Insurance Agency, Inc.

Sterling Insurance Group

Swallows Insurance Agency

The Huttenlocher Group

Towne Insurance Agency, LLC

UNITEL, a division of UNICO Group

VAST, an Acrisure Partner Agency

VTC Insurance Group

Wells Insurance

Additionally, Accident Fund recognized the following high performers as Regional Agency of the Territory winners:

Atlantic NC /SC Region: Wayah Insurance

/SC Region: Wayah Insurance Atlantic MD/VA Region: Preferred Insurance

Central Region: AssuredPartners Great Plains LLC

Great Lakes: M3 Insurance

Southeast Michigan : Kapnick Insurance Group

: Kapnick Insurance Group Southern Region: Charles M. Moore Insurance Agency

Southwest Region: BHC Insurance

About Accident Fund

Accident Fund has provided exceptional workers' compensation insurance, loss prevention strategies and superior claims service for more than 100 years, with a focus on customer experience and innovation to achieve the best outcomes for customers and their injured workers. Accident Fund is a division of AF Group. All policies are underwritten by a licensed insurer subsidiary. For more information, visit afgroup.com. © AF Group.

Contact:

Marissa Sura

(517) 896-3707

[email protected]

AFGroup.com

