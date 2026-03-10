Accident Fund Names The JW Agency its Agency of the Year

LANSING, Mich., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Accident Fund is proud to recognize The JW Agency as its Agency of the Year for strong premium performance, new business growth, retention and more during 2025.

"It's rewarding to see this collaborative relationship result in success," said Mike Valiante, president of Commercial Markets, AF Group. "That's only possible when a partnership is built on mutual respect and trust shared across all levels of both organizations. We're pleased to award The JW Agency with this Agency of the Year recognition and look forward to a future of growth together."

"Being named Agency of the Year by Accident Fund is a tremendous honor for The JW Agency," said Jeffrey A. Weiner, president of The JW Agency. "This recognition reflects the strength of our partnership, built on shared values, mutual trust and a commitment to delivering exceptional service to our clients. We are proud of our team's dedication and grateful for the collaboration with Accident Fund that enables us to provide innovative solutions, outstanding service and best-in-class insurance products to the businesses we serve."

About Accident Fund

Accident Fund has provided exceptional workers' compensation insurance, loss prevention strategies and superior claims service for more than 100 years, with a focus on customer experience and innovation to achieve the best outcomes for customers and their injured workers. Accident Fund is a division of AF Group. All policies are underwritten by a licensed insurer subsidiary. For more information, visit afgroup.com. © AF Group.

Contact:

Marissa Sura

(517) 896-3707

[email protected]

AFGroup.com

SOURCE Accident Fund