Accident Fund Recognizes 62 Top-Performing Agencies Nationwide with its 2020 President's Club Award
Feb 24, 2021, 15:00 ET
LANSING, Mich., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accident Fund Insurance Company of America is proud to recognize its President's Club Award honorees, representing an exceptional group of high-performing agent partners across the nation. President's Club qualifications for 2020 included written premium exceeding $2 million, a five-year cumulative loss ratio of 50 percent or less and premium retention of 80 percent or higher.
"During a difficult year, these agencies displayed tremendous commitment and dedication to delivering our products and promoting our value to their customers," said Steve Cooper, president of AF Group's Workers' Compensation Division. "We deeply appreciate their continued support, ongoing feedback and valued insight into the individual needs of our shared customers. We look forward to continuing these critical relationships that lead to our joint success."
Accident Fund is proud to honor these 2020 President's Club Award recipients:
Allied Insurance Services
Allied Insurance Managers, Inc.
Arthur J. Gallagher Risk Management Services
Assured Partners – Central States
Assured Partners – Great Plains
BHS Insurance
Brown & Brown of Detroit, Inc.
Buiten & Associates, a division of Brown & Brown of Michigan, Inc.
C & M Insurance Services
Cambridge P&C, A Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC Company
Capital Insurance Group
Consolidated Ins & Risk Management
Correll Insurance Agency, LLC
Creative Planning Property & Casualty LLC
Diebold Insurance Agency
Doeren Mayhew Insurance Group
Doyle & Ogden, Inc.
Fisher Brown Bottrell
GLAS
Gompers, Cornish & Barr
Gregory & Appel
HUB International – Grand Rapids
HUB International – Midwest Limited
HUB International Midwest
Ieuter Insurance Group
InPro Insurance Group
Inspro, Inc.
Insurance & Risk Managers
Insurance Marketing Group of WI
J.A. Price, Inc.
Johnson Insurance Services
Kapnick & Co., Inc.
Legacy Risk Solutions
Lighthouse Insurance Group
Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC – Minnesota
McGriff Insurance Services Inc.
MidAtlantic Insurance Group, LLC
North Risk Partners, LLC
Oakland Companies
Palmetto Insurance Associates LLC of Anderson
Peabody Insurance Agency, Inc.
Pelnik Insurance
Presidio Insurance
R&R Insurance Services
Ralph C Wilson Agency
Relation Insurance Services
Rich & Cartmill, Inc
R-T Specialty LLC
Saginaw Bay Underwriters
The Campbell Group
The Christensen Group, Inc.
The Hilb Operating Company
The Huttenlocher Agency
The Sterling Group
The Unland Companies
UNICO Group, Inc.
USI Atlanta
USI Insurance Services – Charlotte
Van Wyk Risk Solutions
VAST
Vtc Insurance Group
Yates Insurance Inc
Accident Fund Insurance Company of America
Accident Fund Insurance Company of America is a member of AF Group. Insurance policies may be issued by any of the following companies within the AF Group: Accident Fund Insurance Company of America, Accident Fund National Insurance Company, Accident Fund General Insurance Company, United Wisconsin Insurance Company, Third Coast Insurance Company or CompWest Insurance Company.
Contact:
Bob Lapinski
(517) 331-4890
[email protected]
AFGroup.com
SOURCE Accident Fund; AF Group
