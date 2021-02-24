Accident Fund Recognizes 62 Top-Performing Agencies Nationwide with its 2020 President's Club Award

LANSING, Mich., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accident Fund Insurance Company of America is proud to recognize its President's Club Award honorees, representing an exceptional group of high-performing agent partners across the nation. President's Club qualifications for 2020 included written premium exceeding $2 million, a five-year cumulative loss ratio of 50 percent or less and premium retention of 80 percent or higher.

"During a difficult year, these agencies displayed tremendous commitment and dedication to delivering our products and promoting our value to their customers," said Steve Cooper, president of AF Group's Workers' Compensation Division. "We deeply appreciate their continued support, ongoing feedback and valued insight into the individual needs of our shared customers. We look forward to continuing these critical relationships that lead to our joint success."

Accident Fund is proud to honor these 2020 President's Club Award recipients:

Allied Insurance Services

Allied Insurance Managers, Inc.

Arthur J. Gallagher Risk Management Services

Assured Partners – Central States

Assured Partners – Great Plains

BHS Insurance

Brown & Brown of Detroit, Inc.

Buiten & Associates, a division of Brown & Brown of Michigan, Inc.

C & M Insurance Services

Cambridge P&C, A Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC Company

Capital Insurance Group

Consolidated Ins & Risk Management

Correll Insurance Agency, LLC

Creative Planning Property & Casualty LLC

Diebold Insurance Agency

Doeren Mayhew Insurance Group

Doyle & Ogden, Inc.

Fisher Brown Bottrell

GLAS

Gompers, Cornish & Barr

Gregory & Appel

HUB International – Grand Rapids

HUB International – Midwest Limited

HUB International Midwest

Ieuter Insurance Group

InPro Insurance Group

Inspro, Inc.

Insurance & Risk Managers

Insurance Marketing Group of WI

J.A. Price, Inc.

Johnson Insurance Services

Kapnick & Co., Inc.

Legacy Risk Solutions

Lighthouse Insurance Group

Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC – Minnesota

McGriff Insurance Services Inc.

MidAtlantic Insurance Group, LLC

North Risk Partners, LLC

Oakland Companies

Palmetto Insurance Associates LLC of Anderson

Peabody Insurance Agency, Inc.

Pelnik Insurance

Presidio Insurance

R&R Insurance Services

Ralph C Wilson Agency

Relation Insurance Services

Rich & Cartmill, Inc

R-T Specialty LLC

Saginaw Bay Underwriters

The Campbell Group

The Christensen Group, Inc.

The Hilb Operating Company

The Huttenlocher Agency

The Sterling Group

The Unland Companies

UNICO Group, Inc.

USI Atlanta

USI Insurance Services – Charlotte

Van Wyk Risk Solutions

VAST

Vtc Insurance Group

Yates Insurance Inc

Accident Fund Insurance Company of America

Accident Fund Insurance Company of America is a member of AF Group. Insurance policies may be issued by any of the following companies within the AF Group: Accident Fund Insurance Company of America, Accident Fund National Insurance Company, Accident Fund General Insurance Company, United Wisconsin Insurance Company, Third Coast Insurance Company or CompWest Insurance Company.

