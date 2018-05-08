Accio Data Achieves Innovative Preferred Software Partner™ Status

The Innovative Preferred Software Partner™ program is a valuable set of real benefits reserved exclusively for professional software providers who share Innovative's values and operate on the highest level of business principles. Innovative Preferred Software Partners™ provide seamless connectivity to Innovative's core products and technologies and provide complete cost transparency to the CRAs who take advantage of these platform integrations.

CRAs who choose an Innovative Preferred Software Partner™ can receive reduced licensing fees and substantial product discounts to offset the costs associated with switching from a non-preferred partner's platform, along with the benefit of having two trusted industry leaders who are committed to their success.

"Professional background screening firms sometimes find their growth is being limited by their software provider in the form of hidden fees tacked on to vendor services or restrictions on who they can connect to," stated Clifford J. Williams, Innovative's Founder and CEO. "The great folks at Accio Data have always gone the extra mile to work with us toward our mutual clients' success, and I'm very excited that they have achieved Preferred Software Partner™ status."

"Innovative has been a strong partner of ours for many years," added Barry Boes, President of Accio Data. "Our engineers have worked closely together to create solutions for emerging and growing markets, such as monitoring in both the criminal and medical spaces. I'm excited about this opportunity to ease the transition for growing CRAs who need more from their data and technology partners."

About Innovative Enterprises, Inc.



For more than twenty years, Innovative has served as an expert strategic partner to the background screening industry. Firms that power their screening processes using Innovative's industry leading solutions experience an average rate of growth that far outpaces industry norms. Innovative commands an intimate knowledge of its core competencies gleaned from more than two centuries of cumulative staff experience in public records research and aggregation, law enforcement, judicial administration and private investigation.



An industry leader since 1996, Innovative is a founding member of the National Association of Professional Background Screeners and has helped to raise the bar through its active participation in the formulation of best practice guidelines for industry providers across various segments. Innovative was honored in 2008, 2009, 2015, 2016 and again in 2017 as one of the Inc. 500|5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies in America. For more information, please call 1-888-777-9435, email solutions@knowthefacts.com, or visit us online at http://www.knowthefacts.com.



About Accio Data



Accio Data is a leading provider of platform software to the employment screening industry, with more than half of HRO Magazine's "Baker's Dozen List of Top Background Screeners in the Nation" using the Accio Enterprise platform. Accio Data also offers services such as consent-based Social Security Number verification (CBSV), I-9 and E-Verify, criminal and medical sanctions records monitoring, and automated Web-based verifications. Thousands of configurable options and complete skinning freedom allow Accio's customers to remain unique. Accio Data is a member of the National Association of Professional Background Screeners (NAPBS). For more information about Accio Enterprise, Accio CourtPro or to request a demo, visit http://www.acciodata.com or call (512) 858-9329 or email sales@acciodata.com.

