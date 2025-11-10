Accio Holidays! Harry Potter Shops in New York and Chicago Unveil Festive Surprises and Offers

Fans can step into a life-size snow globe, sip new Hot Butterbeer, participate in an interactive spellbinding scavenger hunt, and more

NEW YORK and CHICAGO, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday magic has arrived at the Harry Potter Shops in New York and Chicago! Beginning today, guests can experience the shops' enchanting transformations and array of festive offerings designed to bring the spirit of the season to life for wizards, witches, and Muggles alike.

Harry Potter Shops in New York and Chicago unveil holiday offerings including new hot butterbeer.

Fans visiting both shops will be transported on a whimsical journey with décor and window dressings inspired by this year's Snow Globe theme. In addition to shopping the stores' seasonal and exclusive merchandise, guests can indulge in Hot Butterbeer - available for the first time ever in both retail shops - snap photos in a life-size snow globe, challenge themselves to a Tree Trail scavenger hunt with the chance to win a limited-edition collectible pin, and take part in a charitable sock donation

"The holidays have always been synonymous with Harry Potter, so we're delighted to invite fans in Chicago to step into this world for the shop's inaugural season and welcome fans in New York to experience the festive magic a new way this year," said Jack Threlfall, Director of Operations, US East Coast Retail. "From our new Hot Butterbeer and fun photo areas to the tree trail scavenger hunts and thoughtful touches throughout the store, there is a unique way for any visitor to celebrate the season and wizarding world."

NEW and Limited Time Offerings:

Hot Butterbeer & Toppings Bar: For the first time ever at these locations, the Harry Potter Shops are transforming a fan-favorite sweet treat into a warm, cozy beverage. Beginning November 12, fans visiting Harry Potter Shops in Chicago and New York will be able to enjoy Hot Butterbeer all season long. To celebrate the new beverage, the stores will offer an array of tasty toppings for fans to add to their Hot Butterbeer for one-week only*, including: Butterbeer Caramel Sauce, Butterbeer Cookie Crumble, Cinnamon Dusting, and Butterbeer Chocolate Frogs. The first 100 customers in both stores on November 12 will receive a free Hot Butterbeer with free toppings. All other guests who purchase a Butterbeer from November 12 – November 19 will receive free toppings*.

Interactive Experiences

Photo Wall: Inspired by this year's snow globe theme, the Harry Potter Shops have curated an interactive photo experience for fans to enjoy. Beginning on November 12 and lasting through the end of the year, visitors can step into a life-size whimsical snow globe.

Sock Donation

In the spirit of giving, fans are invited to join Dobby the House-Elf in spreading warmth and kindness this season through socks. Harry Potter Shops are partnering with local charities to collect donations for those in need (Cradles to Crayons in Chicago and Knock Knock Give a Sock in New York for the second year). Visitors may contribute by bringing a new pair of socks to any register for an employee to add to the collection bin, beginning November 12 through December 24. Socks must be in pairs and can be any size/type. Socks must be packaged and new; do not need to be purchased at Harry Potter shops, but can be!

To learn more about Harry Potter Shops, visit https://www.harrypotterstore.com/ and to keep up to date on all events and news, follow Harry Potter New York's social channels.

About the Harry Potter franchise:

From the moment eleven-year-old Harry Potter met Rubeus Hagrid, Keeper of Keys and Grounds at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, his adventures have left an indelible mark on popular culture. Today, over 25 years later, the Harry Potter phenomenon thrives as one of the most successful and best-loved entertainment properties in history.

J.K. Rowling's best-selling Harry Potter novels have been brought to life in an ever-evolving, interconnected universe which is loved by millions of fans worldwide. Eight blockbuster Harry Potter films and three epic Fantastic Beasts films bring the spellbinding action to life on screen, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child mesmerizes on stage, and state-of-the-art video and mobile games from Portkey Games allow players to experience the wizarding world like never before. Fans can proudly showcase their passion through innovative consumer products, and thrill at spectacular location-based experiences - including five theme park lands at Universal Studios locations around the world.

This expanding portfolio of Warner Bros. Discovery-owned Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts offerings includes ground-breaking touring experiences and events, each developed to celebrate special moments and locations that fans cherish, as well as the Platform 9 3⁄4 retail shops and iconic flagship store - Harry Potter New York. Wizards, Witches and Muggles alike can also discover something new as they explore behind-the-scenes secrets at Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo – The Making of Harry Potter.

With a new HBO Original TV series based on the Harry Potter books on the way, this extended world continues to provide the community with fresh and exciting ways to interact. For its global fans, and for generations to come, it invites everyone in to find the magic for themselves.

For the latest Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts news and features, visit www.harrypotter.com.

All promotions, rewards, offerings available while supplies last

*Hot Butterbeer toppings available November 12 – November 19, 2025, while supplies last

