Accion Labs & e-Zest Announce Strategic Growth Investment

PITTSBURGH, April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- e-Zest Solutions, a digital innovations company based in Pune, India, today announced a strategic growth investment by digital transformation leader Accion Labs, a portfolio company of TA Associates, a leading global growth private equity firm.

Devendra Deshmukh, e-Zest Solutions CEO, said, "This investment will enable service innovation in Cloud, Digital Commerce and Digital Data Engineering, and also access to new service lines will increase significantly. We are very excited to be part of a team that shares similar values, culture and focus, and look forward to the immense possibilities that this investment will open up for our team as well as customers."

"e-Zest Solutions shares our digital innovation vision and recognizes the importance of building digital solutions that are not only robust in terms of engineering, but also appealing for the user," said Kinesh Doshi, CEO and Co-founder, Accion Labs. "Due to Accion Labs' strong international presence, e-Zest will have better access to talent particularly in key markets such as the U.S. and Europe. Accion Labs has strengthened its expertise in the healthcare industry vertical by partnering with e-Zest Solutions."

"We are pleased to partner with Accion Labs to invest in e-Zest Solutions as Accion hits a key inflection point in its growth trajectory," said Dhiraj Poddar, a Managing Director at TA Associates Advisory Private Limited. "We are excited by e-Zest's strong global leadership team, strategic focus on healthcare, proprietary accelerators and IPs, unique culture and deeply integrated customer relationships. We look forward to a close collaboration with the e-Zest and Accion teams in Accion's next phase of growth."

About e-Zest Solutions

e-Zest is a leading digital innovation partner for enterprises and technology companies that utilize emerging technologies & design for creating engaging customers' experiences. Being a customer-focused and technology-driven company, it helps customers in crafting business value from their digital transformation efforts. It is consistently delivering cutting-edge digital transformation solutions to its broad range of customers ranging from technology, healthcare, travel, engineering and international organisations since its inception in 2000.

About Accion Labs

Founded in Pittsburgh, PA in 2011, Accion is a leader in helping technology companies and enterprises leverage the power of emerging technologies. The company's expertise ranges across advanced UX, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big-data/analytics, migration to cloud/SaaS and re-engineering of legacy platforms, process automation, mobility, augmented reality and IOT. Accion's clients include software product companies, e-SaaS firms, e-business organizations and enterprises undergoing a digital transformation across a range of industries such as healthcare, financial services, technology and fintech.

About TA Associates

TA is a leading global growth private equity firm. Focused on targeted sectors within five industries - technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and business services - TA invests in profitable, growing companies with opportunities for sustained growth, and has invested in more than 500 companies around the world. Investing as either a majority or minority investor, TA employs a long-term approach, utilizing its strategic resources to help management teams build lasting value in high quality growth companies. TA has raised $33.5 billion in capital since its founding in 1968 and is committing to new investments at the pace of over $3 billion per year.

