Accion Opportunity Fund and Ripple celebrate the first graduating class of the Digital Leap Forward Accelerator

Fifty small business owners across 20 states complete an eight-week program built to help them compete in a digital economy, with a 100% graduation rate

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Accion Opportunity Fund (AOF), a leading national nonprofit lender and advocate for underserved small businesses in the United States, and Ripple, the leading provider of blockchain-based enterprise solutions, today announced the graduation of the first cohort of the Ripple Digital Leap Forward Accelerator — a program designed to help small business owners adopt the digital tools, financial knowledge, and technology they need to grow and compete.

Fifty small business owners completed the eight-week program, representing more than 18 industries across 20 states. All fifty graduated. Each received a $10,000 grant, funded by Ripple, to invest in their business — a total of $500,000 committed directly to small business owners across the country.

"Our mission extends far beyond access to capital," said Luz Urrutia, President and Chief Executive Officer of Accion Opportunity Fund. "Capital opens the door. Knowledge, resources, and community help businesses thrive. That's what this accelerator was built to do, and these fifty graduates proved it, showing what's possible when small business owners have both the funding and the know-how to put new tools to work."

Over eight weeks, participants worked through expert-led sessions on digital marketing, AI and technology integration, financial planning, payments, automation, inventory management, human resources, and operations. Each graduate also completed a personalized digital assessment and roadmap to guide their next steps and joined a peer community of fellow small business owners navigating the same challenges. Graduates can continue working with AOF through free business advising beyond the program.

The program is part of a broader partnership between AOF and Ripple, which includes a $15 million contribution to Accion Opportunity Fund — the first contribution AOF has accepted in stablecoin, made in Ripple's RLUSD — supporting lending, research, and digital education for small business owners across the United States.

"At Ripple, we believe the technology transforming global finance can also open doors for small business owners in the United States," said Jonathan Perri, Director of Social Impact at Ripple. "Contributing to Accion Opportunity Fund in RLUSD puts that belief into practice, using digital assets to help real businesses grow. We're proud to support this cohort of graduates and inspired by what they've already accomplished."

The accelerator responds to a clear need. According to AOF's national research, 79% of underserved small business owners say up-to-date digital tools are highly important to their business. Rather than lagging in their willingness to adopt technology, many are ahead in their sense of urgency — what they often lack is access to the right tools and the knowledge to use them effectively. The Digital Leap Forward Accelerator was built to close that gap.

"Before the program, I was just guessing at things," said Shandra Turner, founder of The Bougie Grazer in Atlanta, Georgia. "Now I can look at analytics and I know where to find them, and how to pivot. The accelerator really helped me with that."

To learn more about the Digital Leap Forward Accelerator and the AOF–Ripple partnership, visit aofund.org/partnerships-ripple.

About Accion Opportunity Fund

As a leading national nonprofit small business lender and Treasury Department-certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), Accion Opportunity Fund provides affordable loans, free business advising, educational resources, and support networks to fuel long-term success. More than a lender, the organization champions underserved small business owners who are ready to grow, thrive, and build a better future. For over 30 years, Accion Opportunity Fund has expanded access to economic opportunity by creating pathways to both financial and knowledge capital.

About Ripple

Founded in 2012, Ripple is the leading provider of blockchain-based enterprise solutions across traditional and digital finance. Its solutions span global payments, custody, liquidity, and treasury management, serving as a one-stop shop for moving, storing, exchanging, and managing value. Ripple's stablecoin, RLUSD, and the cryptocurrency XRP underpinning these solutions allow Ripple and its customers to shape the modern financial system.

Media Contact

AOF: [email protected]

Ripple: [email protected]

SOURCE Accion Opportunity Fund