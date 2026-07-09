Accion Opportunity Fund Hires Emily Nichols as Chief Development Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Accion Opportunity Fund (AOF), a leading national nonprofit lender and advocate for underserved small businesses in the United States, announced today the hiring of Emily Nichols as Chief Development Officer. She will lead AOF's fundraising strategy, philanthropic partnerships, and development team.

Nichols will work alongside AOF's executive team to strengthen its long-term sustainability, diversify its reach to partners, and increase the organization's resources for underserved small business owners across the country.

"Emily's proven track record of driving successful development strategies and deepening donor connections will be instrumental to accelerating our goal of supporting small business owners," said Luz Urrutia, President and CEO of Accion Opportunity Fund. "As we continue to champion small businesses across the country, Emily's leadership will strengthen our impact and create new economic pathways for underserved businesses. We are thrilled to welcome her to AOF."

Nichols comes to AOF with over 20 years of experience in development for mission-driven organizations. She most recently served as a Senior Director at Root Capital, a nonprofit supporting agricultural enterprises in rural communities. In this role, she led the institutional fundraising and marketing communications functions. Prior to that, Emily served as Senior Director, Corporate & Foundation Partnerships at World Relief, leading corporate and foundation partnerships, growing channel revenue and building a multidisciplinary team of frontline fundraisers, content writers, and grants management staff.

Nichols said: "Accion Opportunity Fund has built an exceptional reputation for being a premier partner to underserved small businesses. I am excited to partner closely with this talented team to expand our philanthropic support and advance AOF's mission."

About Accion Opportunity Fund

As a leading national nonprofit small business lender and Treasury Department-certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), Accion Opportunity Fund provides affordable loans, free business advising, educational resources and support networks to fuel long-term success. More than a lender, the organization champions underserved small business owners who are ready to grow, thrive, and build a better future. For over 30 years, Accion Opportunity Fund has expanded access to economic opportunity by creating pathways to both financial and knowledge capital.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Accion Opportunity Fund