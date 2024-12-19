Accion Opportunity Fund Welcomes Prominent Industry Leaders to its Board of Directors

Supporting small businesses through affordable loans, educational resources, and networks. Post this

As a new member of AOF's board, Gopi will bring decades of experience in strategy development, scenario planning, and organizational and operational transformation. Gopi leads Financial Services Strategy and Market Sensing for Deloitte Consulting in the US. Prior to this role, Gopi assumed several leadership positions across Deloitte and Monitor Deloitte, including leading Consulting Services for Deloitte India, heading Monitor Deloitte in India, leading Monitor's Commercial Leadership team in the Middle East, and heading Monitor's Scenario Planning practice in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Gopi has worked with multinational corporations, governments, and non-profit organizations across more than 30 countries on strategic, organizational, and transformational issues.

As a new member of AOF's board, Karthik will bring extensive experience in economic development, social impact, and strategy development. He serves as Chief Operating Officer at Accion, a nonprofit organization on a mission to create a fair and inclusive economy. Prior, Karthik worked as a Partner at Bain & Company in Bain's Social Impact practice. With nearly twenty years of consulting experience globally, Karthik has lived and worked across Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. He previously led Bain's Travel & Leisure Practice and has worked on numerous large-scale global transformation efforts across financial services, retail, higher education and other industries and sectors. He also has experience providing portfolio support to investors through Bain's Private Equity practice and deep expertise in organizational leadership and DE&I. Karthik also held many people-related roles within Bain, including leading Bain's DE&I transformation; working as a leader in the firm's Asian-American affinity group; and serving as HR Partner for the firm's Washington office. Prior to Bain, Karthik worked in technology and HR consulting.

"We are honored to welcome Gopi and Karthik to our board," said Luz Urrutia, CEO and President of AOF. "Their backgrounds and extensive experience will play a pivotal role in advancing AOF's ambitious five-year plan to serve more than 65,000 small business owners with $750M in loan capital and business and education resources."

As AOF looks to the future, the addition of these two prominent industry leaders to the board aligns with AOF's ambition to become the first scalable and financially sustainable mission-driven lender for underinvested small businesses.

For more information about AOF or to be part of transforming the capital landscape for underfunded small business owners, please visit aofund.org.

