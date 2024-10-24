Acclaim Autism Enhances Patient Intake Efficiency with Appian's Generative AI, Ensuring Compliance

The company is poised to reduce patient intake waitlist times by over 80% to less than 30 days.

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) today announced Acclaim Autism , a leading multi-state behavioral healthcare company based in Philadelphia, is using Appian's private AI capabilities to simplify and accelerate its patient onboarding process. Acclaim Autism specializes in providing evidence-based therapy services to children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), offering care in homes, schools, and community settings. Acclaim Autism is committed to improving operational efficiency, particularly in its patient intake process. Appian and Appian's systems integration partner, Ignyte, are proud to support Acclaim Autism in this mission.

The behavioral health industry faces unique challenges, including limited funding and complex patient intake processes. These obstacles often lead to long wait lists, with families experiencing delays of three to six months before receiving care. Acclaim Autism's leadership recognized the need for an innovative solution to expedite their intake process, while ensuring compliance with strict data privacy policies and HIPAA regulations. This led them to partner with Appian and Ignyte to safely and compliantly implement generative AI in their existing document processing workflow.

The Appian AI solution streamlines the processing of unstructured medical documents, such as diagnosis documents, which are crucial in the patient onboarding process. While traditional extraction methods struggled to effectively process this dense, free-text data, with Appian's private AI , Acclaim Autism was able to automate the extraction of essential patient information, including date of birth, diagnosis details like DSM-5 codes, and doctor information. This AI solution enables a faster, more accurate intake process while ensuring HIPAA compliance and safeguarding patient privacy.

"Our collaboration with Appian on developing the autism diagnosis generative AI extraction application will be a game-changer for Acclaim Autism," said Ryan Cox, VP at Acclaim Autism. "This is a groundbreaking solution that will significantly improve the accuracy of our data extractions while ensuring that our intake staff and clinicians remain integral to the process. It's a perfect blend of cutting-edge technology and human expertise, allowing us to deliver even more precise and personalized care and treatment planning to our clients."

Since deploying the AI-enhanced solution, Acclaim Autism has achieved a 95% accuracy rate in data extraction. The automation has also reduced staff workload, allowing them to focus on higher value tasks. The company is on track to reduce patient intake wait times by over 80% to just one month, significantly improving timely access to care for families. In existing service areas, eligible clients can expect intake times of less than ten days.

"We're excited to see Acclaim Autism leverage Appian to make a real difference in the lives of the families they serve," said Sanat Joshi, Executive Vice President, Product & Solutions, Appian. "Generative AI is a powerful tool that not only improves operational efficiency but also helps organizations provide more personalized and timely patient care."

About Acclaim Autism

Acclaim Autism specializes in comprehensive home-based ABA Therapy programs. With a focus on families, the company strives to be the provider of choice in the Greater Philadelphia area. Acclaim Autism's goal is to provide the best ABA therapy and train the best therapists in the region.

About Appian

Appian is a software company that orchestrates business processes. The Appian Platform empowers leaders to design, automate, and optimize important processes from start to finish. With our industry-leading platform and commitment to customer success, Appian is trusted by top organizations to drive transformational process change. For more information, visit appian.com . [Nasdaq: APPN]

