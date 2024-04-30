ACCLAIM COMMUNICATIONS NOW OFFERS MARKETING AND FUNDRAISING PACKAGES FOR NONPROFITS

Fractional grant writing, capital campaigns and major-gift solicitation in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaim Communications LLC, a full-service, integrated marketing and public relations firm in Cleveland for businesses and nonprofits – announced that it now offers an affordable bundled service for nonprofits that includes full-service fundraising and development capabilities paired with marketing support.

"The most effective fundraising campaigns are blended with a strategic marketing and public relations efforts," said Joe Mosbrook, managing partner for Acclaim. "We're seeing a real need for this because so many nonprofits don't have the budgets for a full-time development and marketing team. We've developed an outsourced integrated approach that starts at $2,500 per month, and our clients love it."

Acclaim's fundraising team is led by Judith Mansour, who over the course of her nonprofit career has raised more than $50 million for large and small organizations. With support of the Acclaim team, Judith oversees grant writing, strategic messaging, major gifts, fundraising events and development campaigns.

"Hiring a full-time development person or grant writer just doesn't make sense for a lot of smaller organizations," Mansour said. "Hiring a freelancer or part timer is rarely effective, because those individuals aren't fully invested in Cleveland's development and nonprofit community."

With extensive experience working with nonprofits in Cleveland, Acclaim seamlessly integrates marketing services into development campaigns, including video production, website development, email campaigns, digital marketing, media relations and marketing automation. The company also supports development tools and CRMs, such as Little Green Light and Raiser's Edge.

Acclaim extends its reduced nonprofit hourly rate to all clients registered with the IRS as a 501(c)(3).

About Acclaim Communications LLC

Acclaim a full-service, integrated marketing and public relations agency that offers a wide range of services, including marketing and brand strategy, video production, Website development, media relations and community outreach, graphic design, digital advertising and lead generation for businesses and nonprofit organizations. Acclaim provides all senior-level, local professionals with extensive experience with national agencies and Fortune 500 companies. Acclaim never outsources work to offshore providers. For more information visit acclaimllc.com

