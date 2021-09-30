Acclaim IQ Releases Fully Digital Solution For Insurance Agent Licensing Compliance Management

According to Shameem Shah, co-founder and CTO of Acclaim IQ, " The appointment process and agent license tracking has traditionally been heavily manual, paper-base, cumbersome and costly. Our ACCLAIM software simplifies this process and is now offered on a standalone basis or may be integrated with other systems of record currently in place with our clients. While product distribution and claims payments have been the focus of many Insurtech initiatives, we are helping the often forgotten, insurance compliance professionals transform their environment to Digital Compliance, reducing administrative costs."

ACCLAIM is designed for insurance Carriers with broad, multi-agent, distribution and for insurance agencies with multiple agents, product lines and carrier appointments. The solution addresses the challenges of agent appointments by providing for secure maintenance of appointment information, licensing records, and carrier information by deploying administrative tools and agent alerts to stay on top of complex regulatory and time sensitive requirements. ACCLAIM is fully integrated with the National Insurance Producer Registry (NIPR) allowing for automated access to agent licensing data on a nationwide basis.

About Insur IQ

Acclaim IQ is a majority owned subsidiary of Group Benefit Options, LLC (GBO). Through sister company Insur IQ (www.insuriq.com), GBO provides a suite of digital insurance distribution, automated underwriting, and administrative solutions for an array of insurance programs including both Direct to Consumer and Group Commercially brokered Accident & Health and Property & Casualty products.

