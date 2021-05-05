Acclaim Technical Services (ATS) Welcomes Government Services Industry Vet, Yvonne Vervaet, as Chief Growth Officer

RESTON, Va., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaim Technical Services (ATS) announced today that Yvonne Vervaet, former Chief Growth Officer of ManTech and a 26-year veteran of the Government Services industry, will join the Company as Chief Growth Officer. As Chief Growth Officer at ATS, she will lead a strategic revectoring of the company's growth plans, focused on organically expanding into new customer markets and leveraging capital to expand capabilities via mergers and acquisitions. CEO Dave Cerne said, "We are thrilled to have a proven, highly successful veteran like Yvonne join our team. She has a clear, demonstrated track record of growth and we are excited she has chosen to help take ATS to new heights."

Prior to her seven years leading ManTech's corporate growth efforts, including executing a strategic growth rebuild of ManTech's Intelligence operating group, Ms. Vervaet served in key leadership roles with Strategic Intelligence Group/SC3, BAE/SpecTal, Northrop Grumman/TASC, Electronic Data Systems, and Computer Sciences Corporation. She is a highly recognized mentor, creating leadership, development, and mentorship programs for rising female leaders.

Board member Phil Nolan added, "Adding a senior management team member of Yvonne's caliber is another key milestone in ATS' journey to building the next great middle market Intelligence Community-focused company, and we are looking forward to her contributions in the Company's continued success."

CEO Dave Cerne also noted, "For over 20 years, ATS has earned an excellent reputation for delivering the highest quality services to our customers. The company is appreciative of the past contributions of our former Vice President of Business Development, Alan Murphy, and we wish him well as he departs to pursue new opportunities."

About ATS: Backed by venture capital firm Blue Delta Capital Partners, ATS is a rapidly growing middle-market Intelligence Community-focused company providing Intelligence, Operational, Technology, Training and Language Services. Started in 2000, ATS became an Employee Stock Ownership Plan company in 2013 and has been recognized as a Top Workplace the last eight years.

Press Contact: Dave Cerne at [email protected]

Related Images

ats-logo.jpg

ATS Logo

ATS Logo white background

SOURCE Acclaim Technical Services (ATS)