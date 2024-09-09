Acclaimed Abbey Resort on Lake Geneva Names New Executive Chef

Former The Ritz-Carlton Chef de Cuisine Brings His Taste and Flavor Profiles to Lake Geneva

FONTANA, Wis., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Abbey Resort & Avani Spa announces the hiring of Noah Gumustekin as Executive Chef at Lake Geneva's only lakeside full-service resort.

"Cultures all around the world love food," said Noah Gumustekin, newly named Executive Chef at The Abbey Resort & Avani Spa. "Food brings people together, whether it's for big family meals like Thanksgiving dinner, Christmas, or weekend barbecues. As a chef, I'm looking forward to creating memorable moments in people's lives."

Gumustekin will now lead all of The Abbey's culinary operations. This includes the creation of seasonal, locally sourced menus for the resort's casual lakeside dining outlets (Waterfront Restaurant, Gazebo Grille, and Cafe Latte), calorie-conscious offerings at the acclaimed Avani Spa, all in-room dining and banquet events, and of course, 240 West – the resort's signature restaurant. Gumustekin will also oversee a culinary team of approximately 40 people.

For over 20 years, Chef Noah has been creating memorable moments for people worldwide. He is the winner of several Silver Medal awards from the American Culinary Federation and has mastered culinary management positions at several hotels and resorts around the world, such as:

Chef de Cuisine at The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. (Lake Oconee, GA ), Sea Island Company ( Saint Simons Island, GA ), and Loews Hotels ( Orlando, FL )

), Sea Island Company ( ), and Loews Hotels ( ) Banquet Chef at Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts ( Orlando, FL )

) Key culinary roles at Mövenpick ( Turkey ), Marriott Hotels ( Orlando, FL ), and the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood ( Hollywood, FL )

About The Abbey Resort and Avani Spa: The Abbey Resort & Avani Spa has been providing The Lake Geneva Experience to guests for nearly 60 years. The Abbey Resort is the only full-service resort on the shore of Lake Geneva, welcoming families, corporate guests, couples, and groups of friends year-round, and is conveniently located just 75 miles from downtown Chicago and 45 miles from Milwaukee. The Abbey offers 334 guest rooms, award-winning dining experiences, over 40,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space, and the on-site 35,000 square-foot Avani Spa offering a full menu of spa and salon services on their 90 acres of beautifully manicured lakeside property. The Abbey Resort and Avani Spa is managed and operated by Benchmark Resorts & Hotels.

