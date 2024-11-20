ACCLAIMED ACTOR WALTON GOGGINS SHADES BASIC EYEWEAR WITH THE LAUNCH OF WALTON GOGGINS GOGGLE GLASSES

The Fashion-Forward Sunglasses Debut This Holiday Season

Exclusively on www.GogginsGoggles.com

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Two-time EMMY® award-nominated actor Walton Goggins announces the launch of Walton Goggins Goggle Glasses after identifying a gap in the market for both high-performance and stylish sunglasses. Goggins stars in Prime Video's "Fallout," commencing its second season, and HBO Max's "The White Lotus," set to premiere in 2025. He just wrapped the fourth season of HBO Max's "The Righteous Gemstones." The debut collection of five unisex sunglasses incorporates bold, reflective lenses, a variety of colorways and is produced with the latest technology to ensure comfort and sun protection.

Vision – both figuratively and literally – is what drove Goggins to take on his latest and perhaps most unexpected role – that of an entrepreneur. Goggins introduces the Walton Goggins Goggle Glasses with five eye-catching designs with UVA/UVB protection.

"I love to make bold choices, both with the characters I play but also with fashion. But as I searched for sunglasses, I could not find anything truly unique and versatile," said Goggins. "I began the creative process of dreaming up what those perfect sunglasses would look like and discovered a passion for design and an excitement for starting a business. Walton Goggins Goggle Glasses is funny to say, but I'm totally serious about sharing this brand with the world."

To ensure a high-quality product, Goggins considered various sunglasses manufacturers and turned to Revo, the NASA-born, performance-driven lens brand, to help source materials. Each pair comes with fully adjustable straps, for a snug, wobble-free fit, as well as arms that can replace the straps, for a sleek, on-the-go sunglasses look. The lenses are polarized for optimal protection, and the premium design provides a lightweight feel. Priced at $150 per pair, including taxes and shipping within the U.S., the Goggle Glasses come in five vibrant colorways, some in matte and glossy finishes.

Tortoise: La Tortuga

White: Cumulonimbus

Neon: Limoncello

Black: Mama's Skillet

Blue: Blue

The collection is now available on www.GogginsGoggles.com. Follow founder Walton Goggins on Instagram (@waltongogginsbonafide) for updates on his career and new business and stay connected with Walton Goggins Goggle Glasses on Instagram (@gogginsgoggles) and TikTok (@gogginsgoggles) for the latest news and product releases.

