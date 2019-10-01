Acclaimed Actors Charlize Theron & David Oyelowo To Headline GEANCO Foundation Hollywood Gala

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The GEANCO Foundation will hold its annual Hollywood fundraiser on Thursday, October 10, at the SLS Hotel to rally support for vulnerable women and children in Nigeria. Philanthropist and Oscar-winner Charlize Theron (Monster, Atomic Blonde, Mad Max: Fury Road) will join Golden Globe-nominee David Oyelowo (Gringo, Selma, Queen of Katwe) for a keynote conversation about philanthropy and Africa. Taking place just one day before the global "International Day of the Girl", this event will highlight how GEANCO supports and empowers girls in Africa's most populous country.

"My dear friend Charlize is an inspirational force of nature," said David Oyelowo. "I am honored to headline this event with her as we highlight the challenges and opportunities of our philanthropic work in Africa."

Oscar-nominated actor and 2015 Global Promise honoree Chiwetel Ejiofor (Doctor Strange, 12 Years A Slave, The Martian) is the Honorary Gala Chair. Sponsors include Creative Artists Agency, Netflix and Leaf Group. The Platinum Audio Sponsor is nedl.

Event proceeds will support GEANCO's David Oyelowo Leadership Scholarship for Girls, which provides tuition, medical care and professional psychological support to young female victims of terrorism and gender inequality. Donations will also underwrite GEANCO's medical missions, which provide free joint replacements and minimally invasive surgeries to poor Nigerians.

Tickets are available for purchase on the event website. Guests will enjoy lively Nigerian music, a premium open bar, gourmet appetizers, and an exciting silent auction while mingling with leading celebrities and entertainment industry heavyweights. The Program kicks off at 7:30 p.m. with a traditional Nigerian dance performance and the celebrity keynote discussion.

About The GEANCO Foundation

An LA-based nonprofit, GEANCO saves and transforms lives in Africa. It organizes surgical missions and advances maternal and infant health in Nigeria. GEANCO also donates essential resources to schools, and its David Oyelowo Leadership Scholarship for Girls provides comprehensive academic and social support to young female victims of terrorism and gender inequality in Nigeria.

