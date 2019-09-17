Acclaimed author of the Handmaid's Tale Margaret Atwood kick-starts C2 Montréal's 2020 lineup

MONTREAL, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - C2 Montréal announces the first wave of speakers taking the stage at the 9th edition of the creativity and commerce conference (May 27-29, 2020, in Montreal, Canada). Every year, C2 Montréal gives centre stage to global trailblazers, entrepreneurial icons and social game-changers who inspire creative solutions for commercial problems. This year's roster of speakers is already shaping up to be a dynamic and diverse group of industry leaders.

Internationally acclaimed Canadian literary legend, Margaret Atwood (Author of The Handmaid's Tale & The Testaments )

(Author of & ) Award-winning designer, Ivy Ross (VP of Hardware Design at Google)

(VP of Hardware Design at Google) Advocate for criminal justice reform, Amy Bach (Executive Director & President, Measures for Justice)

(Executive Director & President, Measures for Justice) The mind behind Facebook App strategy and development, Fidji Simo (Head of Facebook App)

(Head of Facebook App) Eighteen-year-old innovator using machine learning & AI to prevent mass shootings, Shreya Nallapati (Founder and Executive Director, #NeverAgainTech)

(Founder and Executive Director, #NeverAgainTech) Multitalented and Quebec -born pro football player and philanthropist, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (NFL Offensive Lineman and Graduate in Medicine from McGill)

The featured speakers reflect C2 Montréal's vision of bringing together individuals who are breaking down barriers and transforming their industries. The team at C2 Montréal is proud to be kicking off its 9th edition, which will no doubt surpass all expectations and go Beyond Boundaries.

Under the theme Beyond Boundaries, C2 Montréal 2020 will look at what it takes to push yourself and your life's work to another place. It's about recognizing what barriers have been imposed on your psyche, business or politics, and seeking freedom from these limitations. Beyond Boundaries is a call for collaboration between nations, organizations and individuals.

About C2 Montréal

C2 Montréal is the most forward-thinking business event in the world. Having taken home awards for "Canadian Event," "Sustainable Event" and "Kick A** Experience" at the most recent Eventex, C2 is much more than just simply a conference — it combines progressive and inspiring content in a highly creative, festival-like setting aimed at taking participants out of their comfort zone. Held annually in Montreal, C2 Montréal exists to help leaders shape the future of business. Imagined by creative agency Sid Lee in collaboration with founding partner Cirque du Soleil, C2 looks at the creative intersections of commerce, science, technology, society and sustainability. The conference welcomes over 7,500 participants — hailing from 60-plus countries and 34 industries — in the belief that business success is coupled with societal progress. The ninth edition of C2 Montréal will take place May 27-29, 2020 in Montreal, Canada.

C2 Montréal 2020

