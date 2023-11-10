CHICAGO, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 75th Frankfurt Book Fair has drawn to a close, and renowned author Xue Mo emerged as one of the brightest stars of this year's event. Xue Mo's literary work, distinctive personality, and melodious voice became the focus of attention and discussion among international exhibitors and media.

Author Xue Mo Curses of the Kingdom of Xixia is now available on Amazon.

Xue Mo is about to participate in the forthcoming Miami Book Fair, scheduled from November 17 to 19, featuring the new releases "Curses of the Kingdom of Xixia" and "Into the Desert." He has been invited to attend two book signing events at "Great Writers" and "Literary Classics Magazine" booths.

At international book fairs, some experts have hailed Xue Mo as the standard-bearer of Chinese western literature, a synthesist of the Confucian, Buddhist, and Taoist cultural traditions, and a cowboy of China's western frontier.

In the tapestry of life, there are innumerable women like "Ying'er" and "Lanlan," the main characters of "Into the Desert," who bravely confront predatory pursuits and encirclement. They never submit or capitulate to fate, instead stirring the hearts of readers with their pursuit of happiness and longing for a better life amid adversity.

As Leo Garcia from Great Writers Media once remarked, "An increasing number of readers are becoming familiar with Xue Mo, everyone in our team knows about him. I've seen his photos from the Frankfurt Book Fair in the international media where he wore a very distinctive Chinese-red shirt, which was quite eye-catching. Some of my friends who met Xue Mo in person have become his fans, particularly touched by the literary spirit embodied in his works."

Indeed, Xue Mo was the only author with an independent exhibition stand displaying personal works at the 2023 Frankfurt Book Fair, and the sole Chinese writer invited to the 75th anniversary opening ceremony by the organizers. His works sold out quickly to enthusiastic readers during the exhibition, allowing Xue Mo to experience firsthand their passion for Chinese literature. At Xue Mo's exhibition stand, a teenage girl with aspirations to "become herself" purchased the last available Chinese book.

At the bustling international book fair, it seemed as if the winds of the desert had traveled to distant shores, touching the hearts of every reader who encountered Xue Mo's works. The songs carried by the wind were both piercing and gentle, subtle and defiant, serene and beautiful.

As Logan Crawford, a Grammy Award winner, recounted his interviews of the year to friends, he once again spoke of author Xue Mo. He mentioned that Xue Mo stands as a great writer whose novels poignantly capture the essence of feminine power, echoing the Chinese proverb, "Women hold up half the sky."

