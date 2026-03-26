Whiskey Panda Studios announces the upcoming streaming release of The Sheriff, a gripping new action thriller starring Tom Berenger, Milo Gibson, Sol Rodriguez, Mark Dacascos, and Henning Baum, debuting across major digital platforms on April 2, 2026.

LOS ANGELES, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Film Title: The Sheriff

Acclaimed Cast Led by Tom Berenger and Milo Gibson Headline New Action Thriller The Sheriff, Releases April 2, 2026

Tagline: Justice Leaves A Residue

Genre: Action Thriller

Runtime: 107 minutes

Country: United States

Filming Locations: California

Official Website: thesherifffilm.com

Logline

A small-town sheriff investigates a recent homicide that may be connected to the unsolved murder of his son five years earlier.

Synopsis

In the quiet, weathered town of Riverwood, Sheriff Nick Light continues to live with the unresolved death of his son—a loss that fractured his family and left the past unsettled. Years later, the case remains cold, its absence felt as much as its presence.

When a new murder echoes the circumstances of his son's death, Nick is drawn back into an investigation that forces him to confront old wounds and long-buried truths. The return of his estranged daughter Jessica, now a journalist, complicates matters further as her pursuit of the story begins to overlap with his own. As personal history and public duty collide, father and daughter navigate a tightening web of secrets that suggests Riverwood's darkest chapters were never truly laid to rest.

A Powerful Ensemble Cast

The Sheriff features a standout international cast led by:

Michael Edwards ( Mommie Dearest, Terminator 2: Judgment Day)





( Tom Berenger ( Platoon , Major League , Sniper )





( , , ) Sol Rodriguez ( Peacemaker , Star Trek: Picard )





( , ) Milo Gibson ( Hacksaw Ridge , The Outpost )





( , ) Mark Dacascos ( John Wick: Chapter 3 , Brotherhood of the Wolf )





( , ) Henning Baum (renowned German actor making his U.S. film debut)

With a commanding performance from Tom Berenger, alongside the rising intensity of Milo Gibson and the emotional depth of Sol Rodriguez, the film delivers a grounded, character-driven thriller anchored by a globally recognized ensemble.

Director & Creative Vision

Directed by Josh Tessier, The Sheriff marks his sophomore feature, following a career built on high-impact action and precision filmmaking. A former stunt coordinator and second unit director, Tessier brings a unique realism and physical authenticity to the film's action sequences. Co-written by Tessier and lead actor Michael Edwards, the film emphasizes emotional tension over spectacle, grounding its suspense in character and consequence.

Director's Statement:

"The Sheriff began with a simple question: what happens when justice and grief are inseparable? Rather than approaching the story as a conventional crime thriller, I was drawn to the emotional aftermath that lingers when answers never come. This is a story about the weight people carry—and how loss shapes families and communities over time."

— Josh Tessier

Production Details

Produced by Brady Hallongren, Josh Tessier, Justin L. Anderson, Roberto Ahumada, Omid Zader, and Nick Stanner, the film is a collaboration between Whiskey Panda Studios, Turbo Panda Productions, Bright Side Productions, and Scatena & Rosner Films.

Shot on location in California in just 15 days, The Sheriff was crafted on a modest budget while maintaining high production value and performance-driven storytelling. Notably, the U.S. release version runs over 20 minutes longer than international cuts, reflecting Tessier's original creative vision.

Unique Angles & Notable Highlights

Directed by former stunt coordinator and second unit director Josh Tessier





Co-written by Tessier and lead actor Michael Edwards





Features international star Henning Baum in his first U.S. production





Directed by the nephew of legendary character actor and stuntman Robert Tessier





A tightly executed indie production shot in just 15 days





A director's-preferred U.S. cut extending the film's narrative depth

Release Information

The Sheriff premieres on major streaming platforms beginning April 2, 2026.

About Whiskey Panda Studios

We're an independent film production company based in Burbank, CA. Along with our own originally produced films we also are a service production company that can handle everything from development to pre-production to production. We also have a partner company Rocket Panda Post that handles post production.

Press Contact:

Brady Hallongren

323-630-7492

https://whiskeypandastudios.com/

SOURCE Whiskey Panda Studios