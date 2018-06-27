Acclaimed Chardonnay Producer, Chalk Hill Estate Vineyards and Winery, Announces Courtney Foley as Head Winemaker

Most recently, Courtney served as the winemaker and general manager of Foley Sonoma Winery in Alexander Valley. In this role, Courtney led brand development and architecture, wine style development, package design and managed all hospitality and direct to consumer initiatives. In order to gain commercial understanding of the wine industry, Courtney spent two years working in a sales capacity in the California market. Upon deciding to follow her passion into winemaking, Courtney worked under winemaker Leslie Renaud at Lincourt and Foley Estates in Santa Barbara County and soon made her way to Sonoma County where she again found herself working alongside Renaud at Roth Estate in Healdsburg. Courtney earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from Whitman College and a J.D. with a focus on Environmental and Ocean Law from University of Oregon School of Law. She also studied Enology and Viticulture at both Napa Valley College and Fresno State University.

Courtney Foley is the youngest daughter of Chalk Hill Estate Proprietors Bill and Carol Foley, who purchased the iconic Sonoma County property in 2010. Being her family's home for over eight years, Courtney has been surrounded by and fallen in love with Chalk Hill Estate's culture of wine, farm to table food and the strong connection it had with family and friends.

"I am excited, humbled and honored to assume the responsibility as Head of Winemaking for Chalk Hill Estate Vineyards and Winery. The winemaking and viticulture team at Chalk Hill has built a reputation for a world class, critically acclaimed winemaking style. I look forward to contributing to the continued success and luxury wine notoriety of Chalk Hill Estate Vineyards and Winery for many years to come."

When she is not making wine, Courtney enjoys hiking all over California, reading, singing karaoke, cooking, and playing board games. Courtney also loves traveling, and dreams of road tripping across the U.S. with her two dogs Fritz and Penny in tow. If Courtney isn't doing any of the above, it is likely you can find her at a rock concert or cheering on the Vegas Golden Knights hockey team whenever and wherever possible.

About Chalk Hill Estate Vineyards and Winery

Chalk Hill Estate Vineyards and Winery located in the Russian River Valley AVA in Sonoma County, California, is one of California's premier producers of luxury wines. Founded in 1972 by Fred Furth, Chalk Hill was acquired by Foley Family Wines in 2010. Under Bill Foley's leadership, Chalk Hill continues to promote the Chalk Hill AVA as one of the top winegrowing regions in California. The unique topography, climatic and geological diversity of Chalk Hill creates an environment that allows for a wide range of varieties to be grown on the estate including Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Gris, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Malbec, Petit Verdot, Carmenère, Syrah and Semillon. The 1300+ acre iconic Sonoma estate includes around 350 acres of vineyards, a winery, a hospitality center, culinary gardens, residence, stables, equestrian pavilion, sports fields, fishing and swimming ponds and a wilderness area.

