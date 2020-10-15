Acclaimed Charter School Network to Expand in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The BASIS Charter School network is opening a second campus in Baton Rouge! BASIS Baton Rouge – Materra Campus (previously called BASIS Baton Rouge) has already seen student performance soar as the first BASIS Charter School in Louisiana. The thriving K–6 campus is in its third year of operation, and is located at 7550 McCall Dr., Baton Rouge, LA 70817. It will soon be joined by the new BASIS Baton Rouge Primary – Mid City Campus, which will serve students in grades K–5 starting in 2021.

"The current school is already a major part of the educational landscape in Baton Rouge, and the second school soon will be," BASIS.ed CEO Aaron Kindel said. "It's a fantastic place for our world-class academic program and bright, passionate teachers."

The new BASIS Baton Rouge Primary – Mid City Campus will be located at 7921 Florida Blvd. in Baton Rouge, with zip code 70806.

As Mr. Kindel referenced above, BASIS Baton Rouge – Materra Campus was voted Favorite Public Elementary School, and Head of School Roberto Ramirez was voted Favorite Public Elementary School Principal, by Baton Rouge Parents magazine readers for the last two years. The school opened in the fall of 2018.

"Those accolades from Baton Rouge Parents were quite an honor for a new school!" Ramirez said. "I've been a part of other incredible BASIS Charter School learning communities, but the students and their families here are simply incredible. Our community is excited that a second campus will deliver an excellent education to even more students and families in Baton Rouge!"

BASIS Charter School teachers are renowned for their expertise and passion in their fields of study. They empower students to think critically and creatively, and prepare them for a lifetime of learning. The network's primary school co-teaching model places two teachers working in tandem in each K–3 classroom. This model creates a comprehensive learning experience and ensures that each student's needs are met.

Both BASIS Charter Schools in Baton Rouge are open enrollment and tuition free, of course. The Open Enrollment period at BASIS Baton Rouge Materra for grades K–7, and at BASIS Baton Rouge Mid City for grades K–5, begins in two weeks – on Thursday, October 29, 2020.

"Interested families should visit enrollBASIS.com to easily apply online," Ramirez suggests. Open Enrollment runs through Tuesday, December 15, 2020.

About BASIS Charter Schools

The BASIS Charter Schools network is among the best in the United States, whether assessed by national rankings, OECD/PISA scores, AP Exam scores, college admissions, merit aid earned, or any other measure. Our knowledgeable Subject Expert Teachers serve students in kindergarten through grade 12 using the STEM-inspired, liberal arts-focused BASIS Charter School Curriculum. Our acclaimed program— founded in 1998 and cultivating excellence every school year since—educates students at the highest international levels, preparing them to be participants in the 21st century global workforce. In the 2020–21 academic year, the BASIS Charter Schools network comprises 29 operating public charter schools, serving nearly 24,000 students in Arizona, Louisiana, Texas, and Washington, D.C.

For more information, please visit BASISBRMaterra.org or BASISBRMidCity.org.

SOURCE BASIS Charter Schools