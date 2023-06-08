Acclaimed Chef Nancy Silverton Unveils New Culture's Revolutionary Cheese at Pizzeria Mozza

Culinary Influencers Gather for the World Debut of New Culture's Animal-Free, Dairy Mozzarella

SAN LEANDRO, Calif., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An intimate group of leading chefs, culinary influencers and media gathered at Pizzeria Mozza in Los Angeles last night to taste the world's first animal-free, dairy mozzarella. Hosted by renowned chef Nancy Silverton , the debut event showcased the revolutionary first product from New Culture , a Bay Area food company dedicated to creating sustainable, animal-free dairy.

As part of New Culture's partnership with Silverton, the event gave guests the first chance to experience this first-of-its-kind mozzarella, which will be launching on Pizzeria Mozza's menu in 2024. The four-course meal was designed and prepared by Silverton and the Pizzeria Mozza team, showcasing the versatility and craveability of New Culture's cheese. From pizza to arancini to eggplant parmesan, the cheese was chunked, shredded, sliced, and baked in a variety of different menu items. The highlight of the evening were the two pizzas custom-designed for the Pizzeria Mozza menu: a classic margherita and a caponata with eggplant, confit tomatoes, pickled onions and caperberries.

The event marked an important milestone for New Culture as they continue their mission to lead the global transition to an animal-free dairy future. By combining fermentation technology and innovative food science, they replace the essential dairy protein in cheese – called casein – with an animal-free version that the company produces using precision fermentation. This revolutionary process makes it possible to replicate the taste and texture of traditional dairy products using New Culture's animal-free proteins, radically reducing cheesemaking's environmental impact and impact on animal and human health. Additionally, since the cheese is made without any animal inputs, it is lactose-free, cholesterol-free and free from any trace hormones or antibiotics.

"I'm so proud to be part of this incredible debut and partnership with New Culture," said Silverton. "New Culture has developed something truly distinctive. Because their animal-free cheese has the same protein as conventional mozzarella, you get the same experience - the fantastic texture and the same meltability. It made for a fantastic evening surrounded by leaders in the LA culinary community"

The debut event was the first installment of a long-term partnership between the two parties. Additional New Culture + Pizzeria Mozza events are scheduled for this year across Los Angeles, New York City, and San Francisco, to be followed by menu service in 2024. New Culture's product is the first animal-free cheese to meet Silverton's exacting standards and the first to be offered on the menu at any of her restaurants, which are known for the quality of their cheeses.

"The evening was an incredible debut for our mozzarella! It's such a privilege for New Culture to be partnering with the legendary Nancy Silverton to introduce our cheese to the world," said Matt Gibson, co-Founder and CEO of New Culture. "This is a major step in our journey and a reflection of how far our team has come towards creating delicious, sustainable animal-free dairy that everyone can enjoy."

"Nancy Silverton is renowned for an exceptional palette and high standards that produce unparalleled pizza," said Inja Radman, co-Founder and CSO of New Culture. "After so much time spent crafting our animal-free, dairy mozzarella, introducing it through our partnership with Nancy feels like the perfect way to celebrate what we've achieved so far as a company."

The event also included a culinary demonstration with Silverton using the cheese as well as a display of the world's first animal-free casein. Guests left well fed and feeling inspired by New Culture's leadership in transitioning the world to an animal-free dairy future. As one culinary guest put it: "New Culture has created an animal-free cheese that stands alone. I can't wait for this to be available on menus - it's sensational." With their groundbreaking technology, commitment to sustainability, and delicious mozzarella, New Culture is positioned to win over pizza lovers everywhere, starting at Pizzeria Mozza.

About Nancy Silverton

Nancy Silverton is the co-owner of the Mozza Restaurant Group, which includes Pizzeria Mozza in Los Angeles, Newport Beach and London, as well as Michelin-starred Osteria Mozza, chi SPACCA, The Barish and Mozza2Go in Los Angeles and locations in Singapore and Los Cabos. Silverton also founded the world-renowned La Brea Bakery and Campanile Restaurant, institutions that were both cherished in the Los Angeles community for decades. She was named Food and Wine Magazine's "Best New Chef," and received the highest honor given by the James Beard Foundation of "Outstanding Chef." She has also been listed as one of the Most Innovative Women in Food and Drink by both Fortune and Food and Wine magazines. She was featured on Netflix's documentary series Chef's Table and has authored eight cookbooks, with her ninth cookbook scheduled to be released in the fall of 2023.

About Pizzeria Mozza

Widely recognized as one of the best pizzerias in the country, Pizzeria Mozza is known for its California ingredients and iconic crust. Pizzeria Mozza is an expression of Chef Nancy Silverton's unique aesthetic and approach to cooking: focused but not fussy, straightforward, and always uncompromising.

About New Culture

New Culture is leading the global transition to an animal-free dairy future with cheese that stretches and melts like the real deal but is made without any animal inputs. In other words: cow cheese without the cow. By combining fermentation technology and innovative food science, they replace the essential dairy protein in cheese – called casein – with an animal-free version that the company produces using precision fermentation. This revolutionary process makes it possible to replicate the taste and texture of traditional dairy products using New Culture's animal-free proteins, radically reducing cheesemaking's environmental impact and impact on animal and human health.The company was selected for Fast Company's 2023 World Changing Ideas Awards, profiled on NPR's award-winning podcast "How I Built This," and included on the 2023 ClimateTech 100 and 2023 FoodTech 500 lists. With their groundbreaking science, any cheese is possible and can be made completely animal-free. The future of dairy is here — and it's delicious. For more information, visit www.newculture.com .

