Acclaimed Chef Thomas Keller Joins Hestan® Culinary as Brand Ambassador

"We're thrilled to welcome Chef Thomas Keller to our team, and know that together we will continue to raise the bar on culinary excellence for professional chefs and home cooks," says Pamela Stafford, Managing Director at Hestan Culinary. "It's an absolute honor for us that Chef Keller has chosen to partner with Hestan cookware."

Chef Keller's history with Napa, California-based Hestan began in 2015 with the company's launch of Hestan Commercial. The award-winning line of premium commercial kitchen appliances are manufactured at its 160,000 square foot headquarters in Anaheim, CA. Impressed by the extraordinary quality, functionality, and beauty of Hestan appliances, Keller joined the new division to provide culinary inspiration and guidance, and installed the commercial equipment in several of his restaurants. Keller also collaborated closely with Stanley Cheng, Hestan's visionary founder and Chief Executive Officer. Cheng, an engineer by training, created Hestan after achieving iconic stature in the housewares industry as founder and CEO of Meyer Corporation, one of the largest cookware companies in the world.

In 2017, with the launch of Hestan Culinary, Keller quickly recognized the extraordinarily high quality craftsmanship of Hestan NanoBond, the company's first and signature cookware collection with 14 global patents. Representing the first true innovation in stainless steel cookware in 100 years, NanoBond and other Hestan cookware, such as CopperBond and ProBond are all featured in Keller's restaurant kitchens where they are constantly put to the rigors and demands of his brigade de cuisine. Currently, Hestan cookware, meticulously crafted in Hestan's company-owned factory in Italy, is used in the following lauded Keller restaurants: The French Laundry, Bouchon, Per Se, Ad Hoc, La Calenda, and The Surf Club.

"In the past eight years, I've especially enjoyed working with Stanley Cheng, who is an extraordinary engineer, a visionary leader, and as fastidious with details as I am. Everything that Hestan introduces is designed with purpose and unmatched quality, including the cookware, which I have found to be the most innovative, responsive, durable, and beautiful line for both professional and home cooks."

In his role as Hestan Culinary Brand Ambassador, Chef Keller will provide culinary guidance and inspiration to the development of new cookware, and collaborate closely with Stanley Cheng and the Hestan Culinary team to elevate everyone's experience cooking, whether at a professional kitchen or at home.

"Our partnership with Chef Thomas Keller is extremely gratifying, and comes from many years of friendship and mutual respect," says Stanley Cheng, Founder and CEO of Hestan. "From the first time that Helen, my wife, and I had dinner at The French Laundry, we knew that we were experiencing the pinnacle of culinary perfection, and that has been a great source of inspiration to me in building Hestan. Our values are very closely aligned and we are both committed to excellence."

To learn more about Hestan Culinary, please visit www.HestanCulinary.com. Follow us @HestanCulinary on Facebook and Instagram. Hestan Culinary offers an exciting affiliate program for media members and influencers. For more information and to partner, please visit HestanCulinary.com/pages/affiliate-program or email [email protected].

About Hestan

Founded by cookware icon Stanley Cheng and made up of innovative chefs, vintners and engineers who are reinventing the way we cook, Hestan is a forward-thinking culinary company that stands for culinary innovation born in the Napa Valley. From the molecular structure of cookware to the technique of cooking itself, Hestan – which has been awarded 51 patents to date – is forging new culinary ground with thoughtful design and ceaseless passion.

In addition to Hestan Culinary for cookware, the growing portfolio of Hestan sub-brands includes: Hestan Vineyards - well-respected small-batch wines developed in Napa Valley; Hestan Smart Cooking - a guided cooking system that will forever change the cooking experience; and award-winning Hestan Commercial, Hestan Outdoor, and Hestan Residential. For more information, please visit www.Hestan.com.

About Chef Thomas Keller

Thomas Keller's name is synonymous with quality and high standards. The chef and proprietor has established a collection of restaurants that sets a new paradigm within the hospitality profession, including The French Laundry, in Napa Valley, and Per Se, in New York, among others. He is first and only American-born chef to hold multiple three-star ratings from the prestigious Michelin Guide, as well as the first American male chef to be designated a Chevalier of The French Legion of Honor, the highest decoration in France. Chef Keller has earned countless accolades, including The Culinary Institute of America's "Chef of the Year" Award and the James Beard Foundation's "Outstanding Chef" and "Outstanding Restaurateur" Awards. Chef Keller led a team from the U.S. to its first-ever gold medal in the Bocuse d'Or, a prestigious biannual competition that is regarded as the Olympics of the culinary world. With more than 1.5 million copies in circulation, he is the author of six cookbooks, including the recently released The French Laundry, Per Se.

SOURCE Hestan Culinary