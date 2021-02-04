Acclaimed Composer Tania León and Latin Music Industry Leader Betsy Pérez Join The ASCAP Foundation Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The ASCAP Foundation today announces that it has named Tania León and Betsy Pérez to its Board of Directors. Both bring impressive credentials and experience paired with an unparalleled passion for nurturing aspiring songwriters, composers and lyricists and ensuring that music education is available in schools and communities across the United States.

"Tania and Betsy are a true gift to The ASCAP Foundation," said ASCAP Foundation Executive Director Colleen McDonough. "We are grateful for the passion, dedication and vision these new Board members bring, and we welcome their commitment to helping The Foundation fulfill its mission to support and develop American music creators."

A native of Cuba, Tania León is highly regarded as a composer, conductor, educator and advisor to arts organizations.

A founding member of the Dance Theatre of Harlem, León instituted the Brooklyn Philharmonic Community Concert Series and co-founded the American Composers Orchestra's Sonidos de las Américas festivals. Previously the New Music Advisor to the New York Philharmonic, she is now the founder/Artistic Director of the nonprofit and festival Composers Now.

Her honors include the New York Governor's Lifetime Achievement Award, the ASCAP Victor Herbert Award and elections to the American Academy of Arts and Letters and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences among others. She also received a proclamation for Composers Now by the New York City Mayor and the MadWoman Festival Award in Music (Spain).

León has received Honorary Doctorate Degrees from Colgate University, Oberlin and SUNY Purchase College, and served as U.S. Artistic Ambassador of American Culture in Madrid, Spain. A CUNY Professor Emerita, she was awarded a 2018 United States Artists Fellowship.

Recent commissions include works for New York Philharmonic, Los Angeles Philharmonic, NDR Symphony Orchestra, Grossman Ensemble, International Contemporary Ensemble and pianist Ursula Oppens with Cassatt String Quartet. Appearances as guest conductor include Philharmonic Orchestra of Marseille, Gewandhausorchester, Orquesta Sinfonica de Guanajuato and Orquesta Sinfónica de Cuba.

Betsy Pérez is the Executive Director / Senior Vice President of the Latin Songwriters Hall of Fame. She joined LSHOF upon its founding nine years ago and since then has spearheaded its commitment to preserving and celebrating the legacy of the world's greatest Latin songwriters and encouraging the development of future generations of songwriters.

Dedicated to community service, Pérez ran for Miami Beach City Commission and now serves on the Mayors Steering Committee. She is also Chair of Sister Cities International in Miami Beach and serves on the Board of the Animal Welfare Society of South Florida, overseeing a multi-million-dollar budget. For the Covid-19 pandemic, Pérez launched "Thank You Thursdays" to procure donations to feed the City of Miami Beach Police, raising over $20,000 to show support for those who risk their lives to protect the safety of others.

About The ASCAP Foundation

Founded in 1975, The ASCAP Foundation is a charitable organization dedicated to supporting American music creators and encouraging their development through music education, talent development and humanitarian programs. Included in these are songwriting workshops, grants, scholarships, awards, recognition and community outreach programs. The ASCAP Foundation is supported by contributions from ASCAP members and from music lovers throughout the United States. www.ascapfoundation.org

