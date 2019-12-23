Acclaimed Educators and Best-Selling Authors of "The Wild Card," Hope and Wade King, Launch Follow Up Book, "The Wild Card Kids: Journey to Magic"

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Highly acclaimed educators and best-selling authors of The Wild Card: 7 Steps for an Educator's Creative Breakthrough, Hope and Wade King , will launch their follow up book, The Wild Card Kids: Journey to Magic on January 8, 2020, pre-sale is available now on Amazon.com and HopeandWadeKing.com .

Book Cover: The Wild Card Kids: Journey to Magic by Hope and Wade King Authors Hope and Wade King with the characters from their book, The Wild Card Kids, illustrated by Mat Sadler

In The Wild Card: 7 Steps for an Educator's Creative Breakthrough, Hope and Wade King helped educators draw on their authentic selves, their past experiences, personality quirks, interests, hobbies and strengths to deliver their content creatively. The next step? The Wild Card Kids: Journey to Magic teaches the soft skills needed to develop a successful mindset for students.

In The Wild Card Kids: Journey to Magic, five kids find a mysterious deck of cards—and are plunged into a strange new world. Maverick, Piper, Zian, Zak, and Skye must now find their way back home. They carry with them the deck's wild card, which provides both clues and challenges they must overcome on their journey. Along the way, the children have individual revelations, experience personal growth, and learn the true nature of empowerment.

The Wild Card Kids is illustrated by Mat Sadler , with a comic book aesthetic. The characters are diverse in appearance, talents and ability so that students see themselves in the book. They are all confident in some aspect of their person, but at the end of the day, each of them use the lessons their teacher has taught them to overcome whatever obstacles come their way.

Atlanta based authors Hope and Wade King are both passionate educators who have found tremendous success with students from a variety of backgrounds by creating an environment that supports and encourages student engagement powered by academic rigor. In addition to being authors, Hope and Wade are also co-founders of the Get Your Teach On conference for educators and spearhead the worldwide Rock Your School initiative designed to bring fun, highly engaging, and rigorous lessons to thousands of classrooms each year.

Get Your Teach On (GYTO) specializes in professional development (and encouragement) for educators and administrators in the form of conferences, workshops and events. GYTO conferences are known for their passionate celebration of teachers and their ability to inspire life-long learners. Founded in 2016, GYTO now hosts one annual National Conference, multiple Regional Conferences, and additional spin-off conferences for a wide variety of educators and school administrators each year.

