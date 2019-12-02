Acclaimed industrial designer, Tim Fagan, joins Aerion Supersonic as chief of interior design for the company's revolutionary supersonic business jet

RENO, Nev., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerion, the leader in supersonic flight, announced today that Tim Fagan has joined Aerion as the company's chief of industrial design and will lead the team for the interior design of the AS2 supersonic business jet.

Tim is a leading expert in aviation industrial design and an innovator in aircraft interior development. He is passionate about aviation and creating exceptional in-flight passenger experiences. He brings extensive experience in product development, with projects that include leading the industrial design of the Bombardier Global 7500 interior, and the Bombardier Global 5000 & Global 6000 Premier Cabin. Tim has also led industrial design activity for the Bombardier Vision Flight Deck, the Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 interior, and the 2010 Olympic Torch, and has held positions in customer-facing roles in business jet completion.

"The AS2 will fly at speeds unparalleled in private aviation, allowing passengers to travel in ways never before possible. The interior will be a unique vision of beauty and luxury, featuring visionary technologies, intelligent functionality and genuine comfort – fusing emerging tech with exquisite hand-crafted materials, and delivered with a relentless attention to detail. I'm thrilled to be joining the Aerion team in bringing this game-changing aircraft to our customers" says Tim.

"The AS2 business aircraft defines luxury, exclusivity, and a new era in environmentally responsible supersonic travel. Aerion is redefining the luxury interior delivering instant desirability and excitement whilst staying true to the traditional values of craftsmanship. The AS2's interior will be distinctive, confident and charming with an air of timelessness. A blend of beautiful design and undeniable iconic style" says Tom Vice, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer for Aerion.

Aerion, the industry leader in supersonic travel, is pioneering a new generation of efficient, economical, and environmentally responsible supersonic aircraft. The Mach 1.4 AS2 business jet is scheduled to begin flight testing in 2024. In October 2018, Aerion and GE Aviation unveiled the quiet and efficient GE AffinityTM engine, the first civil supersonic engine in more than 50 years. Aerion entered into a partnership with Boeing in February 2019 to continue the development the AS2 and advance the supersonic market.

