Acclaimed Jabra Move Receives Stylish Facelift

Engineered for wireless music on-the-go, the Move Style Edition offers an improved battery life of up to 14 hours, while providing the same great sound, comfort and light-weight design. The headphones will come in three new stylish colors: Titanium Black, Gold Beige and Navy, replicating the color line-up of another new Jabra introduction at CES, the top-of-the-range Jabra Elite 85h.

Since the introduction of the Jabra Move in 2014, the headphones have been widely recognized as a budget-friendly choice for their superior wireless sound and high-quality music experience. The Jabra Move connects to iOS and Android devices via Bluetooth 4.0 and can be paired with up to eight devices at one time. On-ear controls allow users to take or dismiss calls, and pause and play music. The comfortable, lightweight headband design combined with soft on-ear cups are angled for an optimal fit and immersive sound. The Move Style Edition also comes with an optional 3.5mm cable for when the headphones run out of battery or can't connect wirelessly.

"The Jabra Move is one of the most popular on-ear wireless headphones because it offers a great wireless experience for calls and music on-the-move at an affordable price. It has long been a customer favorite and by adding improved battery life, and three new color options to the existing features, we expect the Move Style Edition to become a must-have Bluetooth headphone," said Calum MacDougall, SVP Marketing, at Jabra.

Key features of the Jabra Move Style Edition:

Sound: Superior wireless sound with music control

Superior wireless sound with music control Battery life: Up to 14 hours of play

Up to 14 hours of play Design: Ultra-light headband, tested to withstand life on-the-go

Ultra-light headband, tested to withstand life on-the-go Stylish: New colors – Titanium Black, Gold Beige and Navy

Availability & pricing

Find out more about the Jabra Move Style Edition at: www.jabra.com. The headphones will be available January 2019 at selected retailers, MSRP 99 EUR/ 99 USD/ 79 GBP.

