Acclaimed L.A. Yoga Teacher and Author Desi Bartlett Earns Rave Reviews For First Book "Your Strong Sexy Pregnancy"

"Desi Bartlett gave me one of the most beautiful gifts during my pregnancy," says actress Kate Hudson. "She coached me using her yoga expertise and she brought me on a spiritual journey that connected me to my little girl as she grew inside. I love this woman!"

Your Strong Sexy Pregnancy includes a fitness program for every trimester combines yoga, resistance training, cardiovascular exercises, as well as nutrition advice and recipes to boost overall health and wellness. Readers will feel like Desi is right by their side with over 100 exercises for expectant mothers to improve posture, increase flexibility and relieve low back pain and tension. Desi also addresses the baby blues with mental health tips to help manage the highs and lows women may experience both during and after pregnancy.

"Motherhood is a global experience, and women everywhere deserve to feel strong and empowered," says Desi. "We must lift one another. I am very lucky that I have so many friends that are experts in their respective fields, and I was able to call on them to contribute their advice, meditation, and recipes for this book. This book took a village! Ironically, birthing the book took about the same amount of time as having a baby."

About Desi

Desi Bartlett, M.S., CPT E-RYT, is one of the most in-demand pre and postnatal yoga instructors in Los Angeles. Her innovative and inspirational approach to teaching new moms how to stay strong and sexy throughout their pregnancies has earned her a devoted following among celebrity clients such as Kate Hudson and Alicia Silverstone.

The mother-of-two leads pre and postnatal yoga workshops at YogaWorks Playa Vista, as well as empowering women through her popular Mothers Into Living Fit program. She has starred in nearly a dozen yoga, fitness and dance DVDs, including Better Belly Yoga, Latin Groove and Prenatal Yoga.

Desi is also a featured instructor for Beachbody on Demand's prenatal yoga program. She holds teaching certifications in yoga, personal training, pre and post natal fitness and group fitness, and is a continuing education provider for the National Academy of Sports Medicine, Yoga Alliance and National Council for Personal Trainers.

Desi has appeared in publications including Self, Yoga Journal, Shape, Prevention, Parents, Fit, Latina and LA Yoga, as well as on television as a health and wellness expert for ABC, NBC, Fox, Univision and the Hallmark Channel.

Follow her on Instagram @mothersintolivingfit, Twitter at @desibartlett or Facebook @DesiBartlettFitness.

SOURCE Desi Bartlett

Related Links

http://www.mothersintolivingfit.com

