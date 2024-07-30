Acclaimed "Leadership Academy" with TJ Hoisington Launches Interactive Online Leadership Training for Companies

SEATTLE, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the growing demand for accessible and comprehensive leadership training, TJ Hoisington, the renowned leadership coach and author, is excited to announce the launch of an online version of the acclaimed "Leadership Academy" in 2025. This new format will include an interactive online platform and a detailed workbook, providing organizations with a flexible and engaging way to develop their leadership teams.

The Leadership Academy is highly regarded for its immersive six-month program designed to cultivate high-performance leaders and managers, enhance employee engagement, and foster a positive organizational culture. The new online version aims to extend these benefits to a broader audience, offering a structured and accessible way for companies to invest in their future leaders and employees.





Empowering People, Strengthening Leaders, Improving Cultures

The online "Leadership Academy" is meticulously designed for companies and organizations committed to empowering their people, strengthening their leaders, and improving their cultures. This program is ideal for organizations looking to:

Develop Leadership Skills: Equip leaders at all levels with essential skills and insights to lead more effectively. Enhance Team Dynamics: Foster collaboration and communication within teams through structured group activities and discussions. Build a Positive Organizational Culture: Promote a culture of continuous improvement, innovation, and positive change.

A Comprehensive and Interactive Curriculum

The online version of the "Leadership Academy" will mirror the successful format of the live sessions. The curriculum will be broken down into individual modules, each complemented by group activities and discussions. This approach ensures that participants learn theoretical aspects of leadership and apply these lessons in practical, real-world scenarios.

Each module will focus on key leadership competencies, including:

Self-awareness and Personal Development : Understanding one's strengths and weaknesses and using this awareness to lead more effectively.

: Understanding one's strengths and weaknesses and using this awareness to lead more effectively. Goal Setting and Strategic Planning : Developing clear, actionable plans to achieve personal and organizational goals.

: Developing clear, actionable plans to achieve personal and organizational goals. Effective Communication and Teamwork : Building skills in communication, feedback, and collaboration to foster a cohesive team environment.

: Building skills in communication, feedback, and collaboration to foster a cohesive team environment. Productivity and Lean Management Principles: Learning how to streamline processes and reduce waste, improving overall organizational efficiency.

A Flexible Learning Experience

The online program is designed to accommodate the diverse needs of organizations and their leaders. The interactive platform allows participants to engage with the content at their own pace, making it accessible to those with busy schedules. The corresponding workbook is a valuable resource by providing exercises, reflection prompts, and tools to reinforce learning.

Designed for Teams

The "Leadership Academy" online program is structured to support teams within organizations, enabling them to learn and grow together. The inclusion of group activities and discussions fosters a collaborative learning environment, encouraging participants to share insights and experiences. This group dynamic not only enhances individual learning but also strengthens team cohesion and organizational culture.

TJ Hoisington's Expertise

TJ Hoisington, a leading figure in leadership development, brings his extensive experience and insights to the online "Leadership Academy." Known for his engaging and practical approach, Hoisington has helped countless organizations and individuals achieve their leadership potential. His expertise ensures that the online program remains impactful, providing participants with the tools and knowledge they need to succeed.

Enrollment and Contact Information

Organizations interested in enrolling their leaders in the live or online "Leadership Academy" can find more information on the official website https://www.greatnesswithin.com/leadership-academy.

About TJ Hoisington

TJ Hoisington is a motivational speaker, author, and leadership coach with over twenty years of experience helping organizations and individuals unlock their potential. His work focuses on developing high-performance leaders, creating positive organizational cultures, and driving continuous improvement.

For more information, visit: www.GreatnessWithin.com

Contact Person: Sarah Martin

Phone Number: 877-211-6983 ext. 3

Email Address: [email protected]

SOURCE TJ Hoisington