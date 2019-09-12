Acclaimed Lifestyle Hotel, Cachet Boutique Hotel NYC joins INTRIGUE™ Hotels by Interstate Portfolio of Properties

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The acclaimed lifestyle hotel, Cachet Boutique Hotel NYC, has joined the INTRIGUE™ Hotels by Interstate portfolio of properties with a new hotel management agreement that was announced today. INTRIGUE is the dedicated lifestyle division of Interstate Hotels & Resorts, a global-leader in third-party hotel management with more than three dozen independent, lifestyle, or soft-branded hotels under management. INTRIGUE is focused on delivering innovative culture, style and technology for hotels in the independent or soft-brand category, as well as curating next-generation lodging experiences and service standards to fulfill the curiosities of the modern traveler.

"The addition of Cachet into the INTRIGUE family of properties furthers our strategy of delivering a best-in-class experience in the independent, lifestyle lodging sector," said Brian Sparacino, Managing Director of INTRIGUE. "With its world-class deliverables, and prime location in the destination market of New York City, Cachet embodies the style, service, and sophistication emblematic of the INTRIGUE portfolio."

Cachet Boutique Hotel NYC opened its doors in July 2017, bringing the renowned international brand to the United States with a design-centric aesthetic and East meets West hospitality. The hotel is located at 510 West 42nd Street, a half-mile from the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center and the newly opened 34th Street-Hudson Yards subway station. Cachet Boutique Hotel NYC features 105 rooms and villas, the Playboy Club NYC, and local-favorite Treadwell restaurant. The hotel is also home to three discreet outdoor gardens, providing a unique urban oasis for guests. Additional amenities include on-demand spa services, personalized meditation sessions by and in-room alternative wellness treatments

"Cachet Boutique Hotel NYC is a perfect complement to the INTRIGUE portfolio," said Robert Roche, co-founder and Executive Chairman of Cachet Hotels & Resorts. "By combining the style and unique deliverables of the Cachet Hotels & Resorts brand with the power of the INTRIGUE platform, we hope to elevate our guests' experience and continue to be a leading independent, lifestyle hotel in the New York market that inspires the creativity of the modern traveler."

The hotel is developed in partnership with Merchants Hospitality Group and designed by Cachet Hotels & Resort's design team, in collaboration with New York City fashion designer Jay Godfrey.

About INTRIGUE Hotels & Resorts by Interstate

INTRIGUE Hotels & Resorts is a modern, lifestyle management division by Interstate Hotels & Resorts, the leading U.S.-based global hotel management company. INTRIGUE Hotels & Resorts by Interstate brings a modern, tech-centric, lifestyle-focused management psyche to a variety of independent and soft-branded properties including urban boutique hotels, upscale restaurants, spa retreats and international properties. INTRIGUE Hotels & Resorts delivers innovative culture, style and technology of next generation lodging and experiential services to fulfill the curiosities of the modern traveler. Immediately upon its introduction, INTRIGUE Hotels & Resorts draws from Interstate's decades of experience operating independent and soft-branded properties across the country and around the world. For more information visit www.intriguehotels.com.

Cachet Hotels & Resorts

Established in 2013, Cachet Hotels & Resorts, a Hong Kong-based management company, is a socially responsible and innovative hospitality company that specializes in hotel and restaurant brand development, management and franchising services. Drawing on the 75 years of hospitality experience within its senior management team, and placing innovation, luxury, personalization and social responsibility at the core of its business model, Cachet Hotels & Resorts aims to be a company that redefines hospitality excellence. For more information, visit: https://cachethotels.com.

About Merchants Hospitality

Founded 31 years ago, Merchants Hospitality and its Principals have owned, operated, and developed some of the most luxurious destinations in the country and Caribbean. Properties have included Hotels, Residential Condominiums, Office Buildings and Restaurants including 485 Fifth Avenue, currently home to the Hyatt Andaz, the Beekman Hotel at UN Plaza, 260 Park Avenue South Luxury Condominium, Aruba Starwood Hotel, Resort & Time Share, NYC's famous Pier 15 at South Street Seaport, and 350 Madison Avenue to name a few. Merchants also owns 18 premier restaurants in NYC including Philippe Chow on 60th and Madison, which is one of NYC's most profitable restaurants per NYC F&B 2016. Merchants is currently developing multiple lifestyle hotels worldwide. For more information, please visit www.MerchantsHospitality.com.

