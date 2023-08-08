Acclaimed Music Producer Tony Mantor's Why Not Me The World Autism Podcast Ranks In Top 3% Worldwide, With Audiences In 21 Countries & 140 Cities

"Tony is pivotal in helping the world understand autism directly from autistic people and their families. This podcast is giving a voice to people who would otherwise not be heard and bridging the gap between awareness and understanding."

- Tori Clarke, Autistic artist and poet & Episode #1 guest

Mantor interviewed by Authority Magazine & Life Box Media Channel, with upcoming appearances in Middle Tennessee Source & Talk Radio Europe

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the more than 3 million of podcasts available on the global market, Nashville based Music Producer Tony Mantor's new Autism focused podcast series called Why Not Me The World is currently ranked in the Top 3% of podcasts worldwide, according to Listen Notes. Reaching listeners in 121 countries and over 140 cities around the world, he's already receiving a positive reaction from the listeners.

[(L-R) Rachel Mosely (Ep. 7 guest), Tori Clarke (Ep. 1 guest)]. Why Not Me The World is available now on all major podcast outlets including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, all other major podcast platforms, and TonyMantor.com.

"An inspiring journey of autism awareness and acceptance," says listener Ethaiam. "Listening to this podcast has given me a newfound perspective on the challenges that individuals with Autism face and the incredible strength they possess. It has also shown me that no matter where we are in the world, we can find common ground and support one another."

Episode #1 of Why Not Me The World premiered on June 28 with London based artist and poet Tori Clarke, who was not diagnosed as autistic until her 40s. Tori opened up about the emotional rollercoaster she's faced, the cost of masking autism, and how she's learned to embrace her unique journey as a London-based artist and poet.

Upcoming guests include a worldly group of professionals from the entertainment industry, thought leaders in Autism, parents, and others from the Autistic community who will share more inspiring stories and perspectives.

Why Not Me The World is available now on all major podcast outlets including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, all other major podcast platforms, and TonyMantor.com.

Episode Schedule:

June 28 - Tori Clarke / UK based artist and poet

- Tori Clarke / UK based artist and poet July 12 - Beth Tignor / Mother of Autistic child

- Beth Tignor / Mother of Autistic child July 26 - Paul Cimins / Founder & President, Autism Radio

- Paul Cimins / Founder & President, Aug 09 - Kyle Jetsel / Parent of two autistic children

- / Parent of two autistic children Aug 16 - Faria Arsh / Author of Toilet Training for Autistic & SEND Children and Adults

- / Author of Aug 23 - Brei Carter / Singer-Songwriter, Author at Music Is Medicine

- / Singer-Songwriter, Author at Sept 06 - Rachel Mosely, PHD in Psychology

- Rachel Mosely, PHD in Psychology Sept 13 - Ali Carbone / Author of What Are You Looking At

- Ali Carbone / Author of Sept 20 - Hope McPheeters / Co-Founder, Autism Support Now

- Hope McPheeters / Co-Founder, Oct 04 - Cannon Moore / Autistic Music Producer

- Cannon Moore / Autistic Music Producer Oct 11 - Jenny Crawford , BA, CHRL / Autism Advocate Parenting Magazine

- , BA, CHRL / Oct 18 - George Bailey / President, Zpods & Father of three autistic children

- / President, Zpods & Father of three autistic children Nov 01 - Howard Preistley / Music Director, Phoenix Radio (UK)

- Howard Preistley / Music Director, Phoenix Radio (UK) Nov 15 - Victor Antunez / Author of The Autism & Special Needs Relocation Blueprint & Parent of autistic daughter

- Victor Antunez / Author of & Parent of autistic daughter Nov 29 - Patrick Sisk / ABA Therapist & Comedian

- Patrick Sisk / ABA Therapist & Comedian TBA - Erin Murphy / TV Actress, Bewitched

/ TV Actress, TBA - Tina Lee / Mother, AGT Winner Kodi Lee

Media Contact:

Jason W. Ashcraft

615-991-1125

[email protected]

SOURCE Tony Mantor