Acclaimed Music Producer Tony Mantor's Why Not Me The World Podcast Launches June 28, Focusing on Autism Awareness, Acceptance & Understanding

Featuring interviews and stories from thought leaders, celebrity personalities and other intriguing guests whose careers & lives have been touched by Autism

Guests include Tina Lee, Mother of AGT Winner Kodi Lee & Erin Murphy, TV actress from Bewitched, plus others

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaimed Nashville based Music Producer and singer-songwriter Tony Mantor is pleased to announce the June 28th launch of the first episode of his new Autism focused podcast series called Why Not Me The World. The podcast will feature exclusive interviews between Mantor and a worldly group of celebrities & professionals from the music and entertainment industry, Autism thought leaders & parents, and others from the Autistic community who will share inspiring stories and perspectives. An introductory episode of Why Not Me The World is available now on all major podcast outlets including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and all major podcast platforms or at TonyMantor.com.

Why Not Me The World logo Music Producer, Tony Mantor | Photo: Nathan Mantor

Mantor has recently guest interviewed on popular podcasts including showboat TV in the U.K., and Tony Llyod Human stories podcast, to talk about the launch of Why Not Me The World, and what inspired him to produce the podcast. It was also partly inspired by his own self-produced song "Why Not Me" which Mantor released in 2020. The song's music video racked up over 200,000 views on YouTube since it was released less than a year ago.

"The purpose of this podcast is to create a platform for people from around the world to share experiences in their life and the challenges they face or have gone through," Mantor says. "This is to help others listening that may be facing some of the same challenges in their life, that others around the world have faced those same challenges and continue to live their life, one day at a time. Hopefully this podcast will inspire hope and show they are not alone in this world."





Why Not Me The World Podcast Episode Schedule:

June 28 - Tori Clarke / UK based artist and poet

July 12 - Beth Tignor / Mother of Autistic child

July 26 - Paul Cimins / Founder & President, Autism Radio Inc.

Aug 09 - Erin Murphy / TV Actress, Bewitched

Aug 23 - Brei Carter / Singer-Songwriter, Author at Music Is Medicine

Sept 06 - Ali Carbone / Author, What Are You Looking At

Sept 20 -Hope McPheeters / Co-Founder, Autism Support Now

Oct 18 - Tina Lee / Mother, AGT Winner Kodi Lee

Oct 04 - Cannon Moore / Music Producer

Nov 01 - Howard Preistley / Music Director, Phoenix Radio UK

About Tony Mantor:

Tony Mantor is an established and successful American singer-songwriter, pianist, podcast host and record-charting music producer whose celebrating working in Nashville for more than 30 years. The Madison, Maine native first arrived in Nashville as a touring sideman for country music sensation Ronnie McDowell in 1976. Since that time, Mantor has progressed into an award-winning music producer, recording and placing 33 songs into the Top 40, and 16 songs into the Top 10 of various U.S. based major music charts including Billboard, Indicator, Mediabase, Cashbox & Music Row. He's worked with Debby Campbell (daughter of Glen Campbell), Bobby Brooks Wilson (son of Jackie Wilson), Happy Days TV star & singer Donny Most, country artist Sam Austin, and country artist Mila Mason. Inspired to have his music make a difference in the lives of people, his recent self-produced song "Why Not Me" has become the inspiration for launching his podcast Why Not Me The World, and will feature one-on-one interviews with celebrity guests, subject matter experts, parents and those who've been touched by Autism.

