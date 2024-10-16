Acclaimed New Book Strives to Teach Investors the Surest Way to Avoid a Fate Faced by Millions: Running Out of Money in Retirement

Author from Sparks Financial Group reveals how a simple, sound mathematical formula provides the foundation for a more successful and reliable retirement income strategy

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Time after time, hardworking Americans who think they've saved plenty of money for retirement get a shocking wake-up call when they realize their nest egg has shrunk dramatically. In most cases, it's not because they haven't saved enough, it's because they failed to make a critical change in their financial strategy.

That change and how to make it is explained in detail by veteran financial advisor Timothy Sparks in his new book, The Retirement Income Shift: Getting the Most Mileage Out of Your Money (Oct. 22, 2024, Advantage Books). In this eye-opening work, Sparks describes how he helps clients prepare more successfully for retirement with an approach that replaces what he sees as outdated withdrawal-based strategies with one based on sound mathematical logic.

Adopting this more logical approach, Sparks says, starts by making a major "shift" in the very way you think about saving and investing — ideally in the years leading up to retirement. He says many people fail to make this shift simply because most financial advisors continue to lean on conventional withdrawal strategies that put their clients at risk of cannibalizing their nest egg.

Using clear language and compelling examples, The Retirement Income Shift explains:

How a strategy based on the simple equation TR=I+G (Total Return = Growth + Income) can better protect your assets and ensure your income will last a lifetime.

Why most advisors and the financial media continue to tout outdated strategies.

The many benefits of an income-first, growth-second approach to investing.

Praise for The Retirement Income Shift: "Tim Sparks is one of today's top Income Specialists, and one of the best at explaining why the modern approach to income investing works so well for older investors. If you're over 50, Tim's book is a must-read!" – David Scranton, Founder, Sound Income Group; Author, Retirement Income Source: The Ultimate Guide to Eternal Income.

About the Author: As the founder of Sparks Financial Group, LLC, Timothy Sparks has been helping families throughout the country achieve their financial and retirement goals for over 20 years. The Retirement Income Shift is his first book.

The Retirement Income Shift: Getting the Most Mileage Out of Your Money can be preordered online at Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

Investment Advisory Services are offered by Sound Income Strategies, an SEC Registered Investment Advisory firm. Sparks Financial Group and Sound Income Strategies LLC are not associated entities. Sparks Financial Group is a franchisee of Retirement Income Source®. Retirement Income Source® and Sound Income Strategies LLC are associated entities.

