Acclaimed New York Prosecutor Nicole Argentieri Joins O'Melveny

A veteran of high-profile organized crime prosecutions, Argentieri is an accomplished trial lawyer with broad-based investigations experience. During her decade-long tenure at the US Attorney's Office, Argentieri led and supervised numerous complex investigations, including those involving official corruption, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, the Patriot Act, mail and wire fraud, securities fraud, money laundering, and bribery offenses. She tried nine jury trials to verdict, including multiple racketeering cases, a death penalty case, and most recently, a civil rights case charging a Bureau of Prisons lieutenant with the repeated sexual assault of a female inmate under his supervision. In these matters, Nicole coordinated with, among others, the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, the Internal Revenue Service, and various foreign, federal, state and local prosecutors, regulators, and law enforcement agencies.

"Nicole is a talented and fearless lawyer whose trial skills, insight into the federal government's enforcement priorities, and credibility with her former colleagues will be great assets to our clients," said Bradley J. Butwin, chair of O'Melveny. "We're thrilled to welcome her to O'Melveny."

Most recently Chief of the E.D.N.Y.'s Public Integrity Section, Argentieri has also held multiple other supervisory positions, leading both the General Crimes and the Organized Crime & Gangs Sections. In 2017, the New York City Bar Association awarded her the Henry L. Stimson medal for outstanding prosecution. Before entering public service, Argentieri spent five years in the white collar practice of a major international law firm.

"I am delighted to join O'Melveny," said Argentieri, who will begin at O'Melveny today. "With its commitment to servicing clients, deep bench of talented lawyers, and dedication to public service, O'Melveny is the ideal platform from which to build my practice."

Argentieri earned her law degree from the University of Pennsylvania Law School in 2002 and her bachelor's degree from Columbia University in 1999.

Argentieri is the latest government attorney to join O'Melveny's formidable White Collar Defense & Corporate Investigations Practice. In the past year, the firm has welcomed Laurel Rimon, former General Counsel for the Office of the Inspector General at the US Department of Homeland Security; Daniel Suvor, former Chief of Policy and Senior Counsel to then-California Attorney General Kamala Harris; Damali Taylor, former Assistant US Attorney for the Northern District of California; and O'Melveny alum Steve Bunnell, former General Counsel for the Department of Homeland Security. The firm is also home to more than a dozen other former federal prosecutors, as well as former senior officials and attorneys from the White House and various government agencies.

