Acclaimed Percussionist Pays Tribute to LeBron James with "Nu-Jazz" Sound, Announcing the Release of Two New CDs: King James 23 and Digital Reign

In addition, their CDs are available on: iTunes, Spotify, CD Baby, Google Play and more.

Formed in 2007, Hamid Cooper Latin Jazz is a 5-7 member band is comprised of talented international musicians playing a range of instruments from wind to percussion. HCLJ is best known for Afro-Cuban Latin Jazz music with a middle-eastern influence. The band can been seen live in the SoCal region performing original and popular tunes like Besame Mama, I Like It Like That, Samba de Orpheu and more. Jazz greats, the likes of Arturo Sandoval, Ruben Estrada, Henry Estrada, Freddie Ravel and David Paich (Toto) have also joined HCLJ on stage for Jam sessions.

