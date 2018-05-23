Acclaimed Percussionist Pays Tribute to LeBron James with "Nu-Jazz" Sound, Announcing the Release of Two New CDs: King James 23 and Digital Reign

LOS ANGELES, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- King James 23 and Digital Reign are the latest CD releases from acclaimed percussionist Hamid Cooper of Hamid Cooper Latin Jazz (HCLJ). Released simultaneously this month, Digital Reign and King James 23 mark HCLJ's exploration into "Nu-Jazz." A long-time fan of LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, Cooper was inspired by James' record-breaking season and pays tribute with selections like (cover), Digital Reign. "I love being creative with my music, being able to express my inspirations at any given time," he adds. Listeners enjoy a great mix of up tempo songs with multicultural infusions that include: Asian, Middle-Eastern and African beats. Some fan favorites from the new CDs are Azizanam, BronLe and Dancing Star.
In addition, their CDs are available on: iTunes, Spotify, CD Baby, Google Play and more. For more information, watch videos, take a listen and download at hamidcooper.com
Formed in 2007, Hamid Cooper Latin Jazz is a 5-7 member band is comprised of talented international musicians playing a range of instruments from wind to percussion. HCLJ is best known for Afro-Cuban Latin Jazz music with a middle-eastern influence. The band can been seen live in the SoCal region performing original and popular tunes like Besame Mama, I Like It Like That, Samba de Orpheu and more. Jazz greats, the likes of Arturo Sandoval, Ruben Estrada, Henry Estrada, Freddie Ravel and David Paich (Toto) have also joined HCLJ on stage for Jam sessions.
