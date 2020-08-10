Acclaimed Podcast Broken Launches New Season On September 16th

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Broken, the acclaimed podcast from Three Uncanny Four and Adam McKay's Hyperobject Industries, returns on Wednesday, September 16 for its second season Broken: Seeking Justice. Season two is the follow up to Broken: Jeffrey Epstein and will focus on the ongoing journey for justice for many of the women who were assaulted by Epstein, and the fallout around the people who helped Epstein perpetrate one of the largest sex-trafficking rings in history.

Today marks one year since Epstein's death in prison. In the upcoming season, the survivors share their stories and look to the criminal justice system in the hopes that alleged Epstein accomplice Maxwell and ultimately, all of his enablers, will be held accountable for their participation in the ongoing abuse. Maxwell is being held in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, NY awaiting trial.

As this season's host, investigative and political journalist Tara Palmeri will highlight first-hand survivor accounts, investigate new information, and spotlight Epstein's alleged enablers as she tells the story of the women fighting for victims' voices to be heard and explores who participated, aided and witnessed these crimes. The trailer for the new season is available now.

Broken is executive produced by Adam Davidson and Laura Mayer at Three Uncanny Four, Adam McKay and Kevin Messick at Hyperobject Industries, and Julie K. Brown from The Miami Herald. It has been profiled in The New York Times, selected as podcast of the week by The Guardian, named a monthly podcast pick by The New Yorker and named one of the top 50 podcasts of 2019 by The Atlantic. It has been downloaded more than three million times.

Listeners can subscribe to Broken: Seeking Justice on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.

