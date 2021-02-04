Acclaimed Radio-Personality and Nationally Recognized 'Voice of ESPN' Cayman Kelly Commemorates Black History Month With Words of Hope and Encouragement for Black Youth

WASHINGTON, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Multitalented radio personality and voiceover artist Cayman Kelly has already achieved a series of important milestones in his life and career as an African American artist. As a role model, Cayman has the distinction of being the first Black voiceover artist to serve as the imaging voice of ESPN's Radio Network, and the first African American imaging voice of any sports radio network in America. But though Cayman's journey was not an easy one, he continues to point to his own achievements as a reminder for the younger Black generations behind him: America is still a land of possibility and hope – a place where dreams can and do come true.

In addition to becoming the first African American to voice the intros to all Monday Night Football Games, Cayman highlighted some other important signs of the changing landscape of American radio and sports in general. This year, the NFL added the singing of "Lift Every Voice," a Black National Anthem, and had the first all-Black officiating crew in history, naming Booger McFarland the first African American analyst in a number one booth since OJ Simpson left in 1985.

When asked about his life journey, Cayman said: "It was a decade ago that I was chosen as the network voice for Bounce TV – founded by iconic figures in Black History, Ambassador Andrew Young and Martin Luther King III. It's the first African American television broadcast network ever. That was so huge for me. It's a profound legacy that I am keenly aware of now. But you know, when those major events first happen, we don't always stop and appreciate them enough. Or say, 'Well look, I'm making history here.' That's just not how it works for most Black folks in America. These are usually plateau moments in an ongoing struggle for us. Oftentimes we barely have a moment to pause, take a breath, and realize what we've accomplished until later – because we're too busy accomplishing it."

When asked about what the future still holds for him, Cayman added: "Zora Neale Hurston wrote a great line once, 'There are years that ask questions and years that answer.' The last few years have definitely been asking some questions about the future of Black people in the United States. And 2021 had an answer. We just elected, then inaugurated the first African American female Vice President. That's absolutely game changing because it just further proves that all barriers to our success are still coming down. They have for me. And I want other African Americans to realize just how much they can accomplish as well."

Cayman Kelly is a multimedia professional, host, actor, author, radio personality and leading voice-over artist known for his smooth and contemporary prime-time sound. Kelly began his promising career as a voice-over artist for the BET, and has since created a wide variety of materials for television promos, including TV Land, TV One, Cartoon Network, Bounce and others. His catalog of hosted events and voice-overs is long and distinguished, including multiple major music festivals like Essence, Capital Jazz, St. Kitts, Bermuda, and U Street; a voice performance for "Grand Theft Auto V"; album-release parties for India Aria, Jennifer Hudson, Bobby Brown, Patti Labelle and Alicia Keys; and interviews with Jamie Foxx, Mo'Nique, Janet Jackson, and Mary J. Blige.

Kelly is also the imaging voice for multiple radio stations, including POWER 105.1 in New York, hosting the "The Breakfast Club," and a popular national show on SiriusXM's Heart & Soul. Recently, Kelly was chosen as the new voice for ESPN and NFL Monday Night Football – the first African American to achieve that position. Learn more about his life and work at: www.CaymanKelly.com.

