Acclaimed Scientists and Physicians Join the Scientific Advisory Board of SiteOne Therapeutics to Help Guide the Advancement of Novel Non-Opioid Pain Therapeutics

"Our research and development team has made tremendous progress with our portfolio of novel, small molecule Naᵥ1.7 inhibitors for the treatment of acute and chronic pain," said Stan Abel, President and Chief Executive Officer of SiteOne Therapeutics. "Having access to such an outstanding team of scientific advisors is critical as we accelerate the development of these promising drug candidates."

"SiteOne's therapeutic candidates exhibit impressive potency and selectivity for NaV1.7, and engage the target in a way that differentiates them from other inhibitors of Nav1.7. Their compounds show great promise as novel, non-opioid solutions for the treatment of pain," added Dr. Stephan G. Waxman, MD, PhD, Chair of the SiteOne Therapeutics Scientific Advisory Board. "We look forward to working with the SiteOne team as they advance these drug candidates to clinical trials."

The members of SiteOne Therapeutics' Scientific Advisory Board are:

Stephen G. Waxman, MD, PhD (Chair)

Bridget Marie Flaherty Professor of Neurology, Neuroscience, and Pharmacology;

Chairman, Department of Neurology (1986-2009), Yale University School of Medicine ;

; Director, Center for Neuroscience & Regeneration Research, Yale University School of Medicine

Martin S. Angst, MD

Professor, Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine, Stanford University School of Medicine;

School of Medicine; Founder/Director Human Experimental Pain Laboratory (1996-2011), Department of Anesthesia Stanford University School of Medicine;

School of Medicine; Leader Perioperative Immune Health Initiative, Department of Anesthesia Stanford University School of Medicine

Anthony Ford, PhD

Neuroscientist and drug discovery entrepreneur

Founder / Chief Scientific Officer Afferent Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Merck 2016)

Former Vice President, Research, Head of Neuroscience, Roche Palo Alto

Frank Porreca, PhD

Professor and Associate Department Head, Pharmacology, University of Arizona

Professor, Anesthesiology, Cancer Biology – GIDP, Neuroscience – GIDP, Pharmacology

Michael C. Rowbotham, M.D.

Scientific Director, California Pacific Medical Center Research Institute

Adjunct Professor of Anesthesia, UCSF

Attending Physician, UCSF Pain Management Center

Emeritus Professor of Clinical Neurology, UCSF

In January 2017, SiteOne announced the closing of a research and development agreement with Amgen, a collaboration focused on combining SiteOne's experienced drug discovery team and portfolio of novel Naᵥ1.7 inhibitors with Amgen's neuroscience capabilities. At the same time, SiteOne announced the closing of a $15 million series B round of financing, led by Amgen and joined by founding investors Next Frontier Capital, 2M Companies Inc., Mission Bay Capital, Sears Capital Management, Biobrit LLC, and Z Investments.

About SiteOne Therapeutics

SiteOne Therapeutics is headquartered in Bozeman, Montana with a research team based in South San Francisco, California. SiteOne is dedicated to developing novel pain therapeutics to safely, effectively and efficiently treat acute and chronic pain without the limitations of existing pain therapies, such as NSAIDs or opioids. The company's therapeutic candidates are highly selective sodium ion channel 1.7 (Naᵥ1.7) inhibitors based on naturally occurring small molecules. Given the critical role Naᵥ1.7 plays in the generation and conduction of pain signals, combined with the urgent need for new, non-opioid pain therapies, SiteOne is focused on advancing its lead products to serve patients that suffer from moderate to severe pain. For more information, visit SiteOne's Web site at www.site1therapeutics.com.

