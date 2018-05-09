Acclaimed Seafood Restaurant, Hot N Juicy Crawfish, Celebrates 13th Location Grand Opening in Flushing, New York

FLUSHING, N.Y., May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- There's a powerful argument to be made that nothing can top well-prepared hot, spicy, and fresh crawfish. Hot N Juicy Crawfish certainly agrees, having earned a reputation as masters of crawfish and a variety of other seafood options to choose from. Building off their breakthrough success at their flagship Las Vegas location, Hot N Juicy Crawfish is happy to announce the launch of their energy-charged, new location, in the heart of Flushing, Queens, New York. An area already celebrated for loving great food, Hot N Juicy Crawfish is sure to raise the euphoric bar even higher.

Hot N Juicy Crawfish

"We are beyond passionate about our Flushing location," commented Co-Founder Laina Vo. "It's an exuberant community and we are delivering amazing food and service, so it's a win-win all around."

Grand Opening specials are set to "wow" new customers. Highlights include the first 100 customers to receive a free half pound of crawfish, first 25 customers will receive a $25 gift card, and buy one 1/2lb shrimp receive 1/2lb shrimp free offer. Other surprise giveaways will be happening all day. The appealing menu features the almost impossible to skip over mouthwatering crawfish by the pound, king crab legs, whole lobster, two handed po' boy, and many more. Hot N Juicy crawfish encourages uniqueness by providing guests the opportunity to customize their delectable seafood by choosing from a variety of seasonings and spice levels, their most popular seasoning being the Hot N Juicy. This red carpet event is one not to be missed.

Located at 36-36 Prince Street Suite 105, inside Prince Tower. Hot N Juicy Crawfish's Flushing Grand Opening is scheduled for May 19th with doors to open between 12 pm -11 pm. Ribbon cutting will be held promptly at 11:45am.

About Hot N Juicy Crawfish

Hot N Juicy Crawfish has become a world-famous restaurant known for its celebrity hot spot. It has been exposed to major media outlets and has been featured on popular shows such as Travel Channel's Man vs Food with Adam Richman, and Cooking Channel's Unique Eats.

For more information, be sure to visit http://www.hotnjuicycrawfish.com.

Media contact:

Jillian Sutton

194718@email4pr.com

702-891-8889

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acclaimed-seafood-restaurant-hot-n-juicy-crawfish-celebrates-13th-location-grand-opening-in-flushing-new-york-300644675.html

SOURCE Hot N Juicy Crawfish

Related Links

http://www.hotnjuicycrawfish.com

