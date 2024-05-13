Acclaimed Singer-Songwriter Releases Compilation of Hits: "Lavender Lounge"

ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new release by artist Angela Predhomme features two songs from the hit TV show "Dance Moms" as part of a 20-song, 78-minute album of soulful soft pop. "Lavender Lounge," out May 10, 2024, showcases a collection of fan favorites from Predhomme's career in the spotlight.

Lavender Lounge album by artist Angela Predhomme Singer-songwriter Angela Predhomme

Highlights of the album include the popular track, "Epiphany," which continues to elicit ongoing international adoration from its use in Jojo Siwa's lyrical dance performance entitled "Faith Is All I Need" on the TV show "Dance Moms." In addition, "Let It Fall," another popular track on "Lavender Lounge," was made famous in the Dance Moms performance, "Shades of Blue" by Daviana Fletcher.

This collection of relaxed, mellow songs showcases the versatility and musical prowess of Angela Predhomme. From award-winning songs like the stripped down acoustic "Extra Day" to the fuller jazz-pop tracks "I'm Wearing Black" and "Hey Mr. Sunshine," this album takes listeners on a journey that spans innocent simplicity to spiritual depth. Thoughtful lyrics, compelling melodies and passionate vocal delivery weave through all 20 tracks on the album.

Well established as a successful independent artist, Predhomme's songs have been featured in a Hallmark Christmas movie, several advertisements, and the TV shows "Switched at Birth," "Tiny House Nation," "Pawn Stars," and many more. Predhomme has topped the charts with a number one song on the World Indie music chart, as well as breaking into the top 50 on the Mediabase U.S. pop radio chart.

Angela Predhomme can be seen performing live on May 18, 2024 at the Water Lantern Festival in Milford, Mich. Her set begins at 7pm at Martindale Beach in Kensington Metropark.

